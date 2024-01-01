Menu
<p><strong>High Value Options:</strong></p><ul><li>All-Wheel Drive (AWD)</li><li>Sport / Tech Package</li><li>Heated Seats</li><li>Backup Camera</li></ul><p>The 2015 Subaru Crosstrek with Sport / Tech Package is a compact SUV that combines rugged capability with modern convenience. Equipped with all-wheel drive (AWD), its designed to handle a variety of terrains and weather conditions, making it ideal for both city commutes and outdoor adventures. The Sport / Tech Package adds a range of premium features, including heated seats for enhanced comfort and a backup camera for added safety when parking or reversing. Known for its reliability and efficiency, the Subaru Crosstrek is a top choice for drivers seeking versatility and advanced technology in a compact SUV.</p><p><strong>3 Month/5000 KM Powertrain Warranty on every vehicle!</strong> 3-month warranty price is included in the advertised price. Extended warranties available (extended warranty prices not included).</p><p>Every vehicle sold at Match is clean title. We do not sell ANY rebuilt vehicles. We also provide a verified CarFax report for each vehicle.</p><p>Financing available; please visit <a target=_blank rel=noopener noreferrer href=http://www.matchautomarket.ca><a rel=noopener target=_new><span>www.matchautomarket.ca</span></a></a>.</p><p>Dealer permit: 4858<br>Address: 231 Oak Point Hwy</p>

2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek

111,371 KM

$17,999

+ tax & licensing
Match Auto Market

231 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7

204-615-6979

VIN JF2GPACCXFH314773

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 111,371 KM

The 2015 Subaru Crosstrek with Sport / Tech Package is a compact SUV that combines rugged capability with modern convenience. Equipped with all-wheel drive (AWD), its designed to handle a variety of terrains and weather conditions, making it ideal for both city commutes and outdoor adventures. The Sport / Tech Package adds a range of premium features, including heated seats for enhanced comfort and a backup camera for added safety when parking or reversing. Known for its reliability and efficiency, the Subaru Crosstrek is a top choice for drivers seeking versatility and advanced technology in a compact SUV.

3 Month/5000 KM Powertrain Warranty on every vehicle! 3-month warranty price is included in the advertised price. Extended warranties available (extended warranty prices not included).

Every vehicle sold at Match is clean title. We do not sell ANY rebuilt vehicles. We also provide a verified CarFax report for each vehicle.

Financing available; please visit www.matchautomarket.ca.

Dealer permit: 4858
Address: 231 Oak Point Hwy

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek