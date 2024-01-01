$17,999+ tax & licensing
2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Sport/Tech Pkg
Location
Match Auto Market
231 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7
204-615-6979
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 111,371 KM
Vehicle Description
High Value Options:
- All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
- Sport / Tech Package
- Heated Seats
- Backup Camera
The 2015 Subaru Crosstrek with Sport / Tech Package is a compact SUV that combines rugged capability with modern convenience. Equipped with all-wheel drive (AWD), its designed to handle a variety of terrains and weather conditions, making it ideal for both city commutes and outdoor adventures. The Sport / Tech Package adds a range of premium features, including heated seats for enhanced comfort and a backup camera for added safety when parking or reversing. Known for its reliability and efficiency, the Subaru Crosstrek is a top choice for drivers seeking versatility and advanced technology in a compact SUV.
3 Month/5000 KM Powertrain Warranty on every vehicle! 3-month warranty price is included in the advertised price. Extended warranties available (extended warranty prices not included).
Every vehicle sold at Match is clean title. We do not sell ANY rebuilt vehicles. We also provide a verified CarFax report for each vehicle.
Financing available; please visit www.matchautomarket.ca.
Dealer permit: 4858
Address: 231 Oak Point Hwy
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
