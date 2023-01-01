$27,900+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-661-9555
2015 Toyota Highlander
LE Local Vehicle | 8 Passenger | Heated Seats
Location
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
$27,900
- Listing ID: 9529993
- Stock #: F4W6TA
- VIN: 5TDBKRFH2FS108260
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 147,003 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Toyota Highlander LE Backup Cam | Power Liftgate 3.5L 6-Cylinder 6-Speed Automatic AWD Alumina Jade Metallic
Key Features & Safety Features
- AWD
- Convenience Pkg
- Heated Front Seats
- 8-Way Power Adjustable Driver Front Seat
- Tri Zone Auto A/C
- Power Rear Door w/Jam Protection
- Bluetooth
- Backup Camera
AWD, 18" Unique Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS Brakes, Air Conditioning, Brake Assist, Cloth & Softex Seat Trim, Convenience Package w/Suffix B, Delay-Off Headlights, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Flip-Up Rear Hatch Glass, Fog Lamps, Four Wheel Independent Suspension, Fully Automatic Headlights, Heated Door Mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Integrated SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, Keyless Entry w/Hatch Release, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shift Knob, Occupant Sensing Airbag, Power Door Mirrors, Power Rear Door w/Jam Protection, Power Windows, Rear Window Wiper, Remote Keyless Entry, Satellite Roof Mounted Fin Antenna, Speed Control, Speed-Sensing Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Traction Control, Turn Signal Indicator Mirrors.
Awards:
* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards * Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Best New SUV / CUV ($35,000 - $60,000)
Reviews:
* On most aspects of bad-weather confidence, a commanding driving position, comfort, flexibility, and space to spare, the Highlander seems to have impressed owners. Many appreciate the upscale feature content, and the automatic high-beams, and JBL stereo are commonly listed as feature favourites. Many say the standard V6 driveline offers up an ideal blend of performance punch and fuel efficiency. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
What is Market Value Pricing? Market Value Pricing provides the most competitive prices on all our Pre-Owned vehicles, all the time.
Technology Meets Common Sense = Pre-Owned Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 20,000 pre-owned websites every hour to ensure that every single customer receives real time Market Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell.
We dont play pricing Games = We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers.
Youll save Time & Money = For a complimentary Market Value Pricing Analysis on any pre-owned in stock vehicle just ask one of our Product Advisors.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We know that our customers do not want to purchase someone elses problem so a basic Motor Vehicle Inspection and a quick wash just isnt good enough. We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard.
Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Plus, lots more.
Still not convinced. Here are some of the extras you get from us:
- Lien Search
- Vehicle History Report
- Accident/Damage Report
- Stolen Vehicle Report
- Available Extended Warranties
- Relaxed "Low Pressure" Sales Experience
- Free Trade-In Appraisals
- Finance Pre-Approval Service
- Free Credit Report Review and Counseling
- On-Site Service Department
- Available Vehicle Protection Products
- Available Loan Protection Products
- Chartered Bank Financing
- Special Financing - Fresh Start Credit Recovery Program
- Member of the Better Business Bureau
- Member of the Used Car Dealers Association
- Pet Friendly Facility
Call us at 204-296-8868 or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!
Dealer permit #4454
Vehicle Features
