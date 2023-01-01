Menu
2015 Toyota Highlander

147,003 KM

Details Description Features

$27,900

+ tax & licensing
$27,900

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

2015 Toyota Highlander

2015 Toyota Highlander

LE Local Vehicle | 8 Passenger | Heated Seats

2015 Toyota Highlander

LE Local Vehicle | 8 Passenger | Heated Seats

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

Sale

$27,900

+ taxes & licensing

147,003KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9529993
  Stock #: F4W6TA
  VIN: 5TDBKRFH2FS108260

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 147,003 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Toyota Highlander LE Backup Cam | Power Liftgate 3.5L 6-Cylinder 6-Speed Automatic AWD Alumina Jade Metallic
Key Features & Safety Features

- AWD
- Convenience Pkg
- Heated Front Seats
- 8-Way Power Adjustable Driver Front Seat
- Tri Zone Auto A/C
- Power Rear Door w/Jam Protection
- Bluetooth
- Backup Camera

AWD, 18" Unique Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS Brakes, Air Conditioning, Brake Assist, Cloth & Softex Seat Trim, Convenience Package w/Suffix B, Delay-Off Headlights, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Flip-Up Rear Hatch Glass, Fog Lamps, Four Wheel Independent Suspension, Fully Automatic Headlights, Heated Door Mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Integrated SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, Keyless Entry w/Hatch Release, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shift Knob, Occupant Sensing Airbag, Power Door Mirrors, Power Rear Door w/Jam Protection, Power Windows, Rear Window Wiper, Remote Keyless Entry, Satellite Roof Mounted Fin Antenna, Speed Control, Speed-Sensing Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Traction Control, Turn Signal Indicator Mirrors.

Awards:
* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards * Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Best New SUV / CUV ($35,000 - $60,000)

Reviews:
* On most aspects of bad-weather confidence, a commanding driving position, comfort, flexibility, and space to spare, the Highlander seems to have impressed owners. Many appreciate the upscale feature content, and the automatic high-beams, and JBL stereo are commonly listed as feature favourites. Many say the standard V6 driveline offers up an ideal blend of performance punch and fuel efficiency. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
What is Market Value Pricing? Market Value Pricing provides the most competitive prices on all our Pre-Owned vehicles, all the time.
Technology Meets Common Sense = Pre-Owned Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 20,000 pre-owned websites every hour to ensure that every single customer receives real time Market Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell.

We dont play pricing Games = We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers.

Youll save Time & Money = For a complimentary Market Value Pricing Analysis on any pre-owned in stock vehicle just ask one of our Product Advisors.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We know that our customers do not want to purchase someone elses problem so a basic Motor Vehicle Inspection and a quick wash just isnt good enough. We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard.
Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Plus, lots more.
Still not convinced. Here are some of the extras you get from us:
- Lien Search
- Vehicle History Report
- Accident/Damage Report
- Stolen Vehicle Report
- Available Extended Warranties
- Relaxed "Low Pressure" Sales Experience
- Free Trade-In Appraisals
- Finance Pre-Approval Service
- Free Credit Report Review and Counseling
- On-Site Service Department
- Available Vehicle Protection Products
- Available Loan Protection Products
- Chartered Bank Financing
- Special Financing - Fresh Start Credit Recovery Program
- Member of the Better Business Bureau
- Member of the Used Car Dealers Association
- Pet Friendly Facility
Call us at 204-296-8868 or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
Dealer permit #4454

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
150 amp alternator
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
72.5 L Fuel Tank
4.154 Axle Ratio
GVWR: 2,720 kgs (5,997 lbs)
Engine: 3.5L 6-Cylinder VVT DOHC -inc: Intelligence (VVT-i), Direct Ignition System (DIS), Electronic Throttle Control System w/Intelligence (ETCS-i), Tier 2 Bin 5 Emissions Rating, Heavy Duty Battery, Starter, Alternator and Heater and Cooled Exhaust ...
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Power Mirrors
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
rear window defogger
Rear View Camera
Floor mats
Front air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Systems Monitor
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor, 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tow Hooks
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Auto On/Off Headlamps
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Temporary spare tire
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Tires: P245/60R18 AS -inc: temporary spare tire
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Black Wheel Well Trim
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/1 Tow Hook
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Clock
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA -inc: 6.1" display screen, voice recognition, audio auxiliary input jack, USB audio input, Auto Sound Levelizer (ASL), Bluetooth capability, 6 speakers and multifunctional steering wheel controls
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
3RD ROW SEATING
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input

Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

