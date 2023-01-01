2015 Toyota Highlander

Sale $27,900 + taxes & licensing 1 4 7 , 0 0 3 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9529993

9529993 Stock #: F4W6TA

F4W6TA VIN: 5TDBKRFH2FS108260

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 147,003 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering All Wheel Drive Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs 150 amp alternator Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Battery w/Run Down Protection Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs 72.5 L Fuel Tank 4.154 Axle Ratio GVWR: 2,720 kgs (5,997 lbs) Engine: 3.5L 6-Cylinder VVT DOHC -inc: Intelligence (VVT-i), Direct Ignition System (DIS), Electronic Throttle Control System w/Intelligence (ETCS-i), Tier 2 Bin 5 Emissions Rating, Heavy Duty Battery, Starter, Alternator and Heater and Cooled Exhaust ... Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Power Options Power Mirrors Interior Cruise Control Immobilizer tilt steering AM/FM Stereo rear window defogger Rear View Camera Floor mats Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Front Centre Armrest Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Cloth Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel Cargo Area Concealed Storage Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Systems Monitor HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts Seats w/Cloth Back Material 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor, 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Passenger Seat Urethane Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights tinted windows Tow Hooks DEEP TINTED GLASS Auto On/Off Headlamps SPLASH GUARDS Body-coloured door handles Temporary spare tire CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Black grille w/chrome surround Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Wheels w/Silver Accents Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Tires: P245/60R18 AS -inc: temporary spare tire Chrome Side Windows Trim Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Black Wheel Well Trim Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/1 Tow Hook Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Media / Nav / Comm CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Window Grid Diversity Antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Radio w/Clock Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA -inc: 6.1" display screen, voice recognition, audio auxiliary input jack, USB audio input, Auto Sound Levelizer (ASL), Bluetooth capability, 6 speakers and multifunctional steering wheel controls Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Seating 3RD ROW SEATING Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Audio Aux Input

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.