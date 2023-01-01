Menu
2015 Toyota Highlander

35,643 KM

Details Description Features

$31,000

+ tax & licensing
$31,000

+ taxes & licensing

XLE

XLE

Location

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

35,643KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9581395
  • Stock #: F4X3F1
  • VIN: 5TDJKRFH9FS099696

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Attitude Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 35,643 KM

Vehicle Description

All of our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the experts.

No money down or trade needed to achieve this price.

Have a trade? Birchwood Lexus can pay you top dollar for your vehicle - trades of all makes and models are welcome.

https://www.birchwoodlexus.ca/

* Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C *

Local Phone: 204-25-LEXUS (53987)
Toll free Phone: 844-57-LEXUS (53987)
Dealer permit #5499

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
150 amp alternator
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
72.5 L Fuel Tank
4.154 Axle Ratio
GVWR: 2,720 kgs (5,997 lbs)
Engine: 3.5L 6-Cylinder VVT DOHC -inc: Intelligence (VVT-i), Direct Ignition System (DIS), Electronic Throttle Control System w/Intelligence (ETCS-i), Tier 2 Bin 5 Emissions Rating, Heavy Duty Battery, Starter, Alternator and Heater and Cooled Exhaust ...
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Roof Rack
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tow Hooks
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Auto On/Off Headlamps
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Temporary spare tire
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Flip-Up Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Wheels w/Machined Accents
Black Wheel Well Trim
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/1 Tow Hook
Tires: P245/55R19 AS -inc: temporary spare tire
Wheels: 19" Aluminum Alloy
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Security System
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
rear window defogger
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Systems Monitor
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor, 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver power lumbar support, 8-way power adjustable driver seat adjustments, power driver variable cushion length and 4-way manual adjustable passenger seat adjustments
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Power Mirrors
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
6 Speakers
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Clock
Radio: AVN Premium Navigation -inc: audio auxiliary input jack, USB audio input, Auto Sound Levelizer (ASL), integrated SiriusXM satellite radio, 6 speakers, multifunctional steering wheel controls, SMS-to-speech and email-to-speech, advanced voice rec...
Sunroof
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
3RD ROW SEATING
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
USB Audio input
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
auto sound levelizer (ASL)
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
multifunctional steering wheel controls
Integrated SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Audio Aux Input
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
SMS-to-speech and email-to-speech
Radio: AVN Premium Navigation -inc: audio auxiliary input jack
advanced voice recogn

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

