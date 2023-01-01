2015 Toyota Highlander

$31,000 + taxes & licensing 3 5 , 6 4 3 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9581395

Stock #: F4X3F1

VIN: 5TDJKRFH9FS099696

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Attitude Black Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 35,643 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering All Wheel Drive Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs 150 amp alternator Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Battery w/Run Down Protection Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs 72.5 L Fuel Tank 4.154 Axle Ratio GVWR: 2,720 kgs (5,997 lbs) Engine: 3.5L 6-Cylinder VVT DOHC -inc: Intelligence (VVT-i), Direct Ignition System (DIS), Electronic Throttle Control System w/Intelligence (ETCS-i), Tier 2 Bin 5 Emissions Rating, Heavy Duty Battery, Starter, Alternator and Heater and Cooled Exhaust ... Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Roof Rack Daytime Running Lights tinted windows Tow Hooks DEEP TINTED GLASS Auto On/Off Headlamps SPLASH GUARDS Body-coloured door handles Temporary spare tire CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Black grille w/chrome surround Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Chrome Side Windows Trim Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Flip-Up Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Wheels w/Machined Accents Black Wheel Well Trim Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/1 Tow Hook Tires: P245/55R19 AS -inc: temporary spare tire Wheels: 19" Aluminum Alloy Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Security System Cruise Control Immobilizer tilt steering AM/FM Stereo rear window defogger Navigation System Rear View Camera HEATED FRONT SEATS Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Front Centre Armrest Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Garage door transmitter Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cargo Area Concealed Storage Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Systems Monitor HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts Seats w/Leatherette Back Material 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor, 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Passenger Seat Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver power lumbar support, 8-way power adjustable driver seat adjustments, power driver variable cushion length and 4-way manual adjustable passenger seat adjustments Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Power Options Power Mirrors Media / Nav / Comm CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls 6 Speakers Window Grid Diversity Antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Radio w/Clock Radio: AVN Premium Navigation -inc: audio auxiliary input jack, USB audio input, Auto Sound Levelizer (ASL), integrated SiriusXM satellite radio, 6 speakers, multifunctional steering wheel controls, SMS-to-speech and email-to-speech, advanced voice rec... Windows Sunroof Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Seating 3RD ROW SEATING Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Auto Dimming R/V Mirror USB Audio input Air Bag-Passenger Sensor auto sound levelizer (ASL) Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror multifunctional steering wheel controls Integrated SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Audio Aux Input Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat SMS-to-speech and email-to-speech Radio: AVN Premium Navigation -inc: audio auxiliary input jack advanced voice recogn

