2015 Toyota Highlander

Listing ID: 9581395 Stock #: F4X3F1 VIN: 5TDJKRFH9FS099696
Exterior Colour
Attitude Black Metallic
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Mileage
35,643 KM
Mechanical
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
GVWR: 2,720 kgs (5,997 lbs)
Engine: 3.5L 6-Cylinder VVT DOHC -inc: Intelligence (VVT-i), Direct Ignition System (DIS), Electronic Throttle Control System w/Intelligence (ETCS-i), Tier 2 Bin 5 Emissions Rating, Heavy Duty Battery, Starter, Alternator and Heater and Cooled Exhaust ...
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Exterior
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille w/chrome surround
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Flip-Up Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Wheels w/Machined Accents
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/1 Tow Hook
Tires: P245/55R19 AS -inc: temporary spare tire
Wheels: 19" Aluminum Alloy
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Interior
Universal Garage Door Opener
Illuminated locking glove box
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor, 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver power lumbar support, 8-way power adjustable driver seat adjustments, power driver variable cushion length and 4-way manual adjustable passenger seat adjustments
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Safety
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio: AVN Premium Navigation -inc: audio auxiliary input jack, USB audio input, Auto Sound Levelizer (ASL), integrated SiriusXM satellite radio, 6 speakers, multifunctional steering wheel controls, SMS-to-speech and email-to-speech, advanced voice rec...
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Additional Features
