Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 BMW 3 Series

320i xDrive All Wheel Drive! Sunroof!

Watch This Vehicle

2016 BMW 3 Series

320i xDrive All Wheel Drive! Sunroof!

Location

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

888-439-1968

  1. 4793214
  2. 4793214
  3. 4793214
  4. 4793214
  5. 4793214
  6. 4793214
  7. 4793214
  8. 4793214
  9. 4793214
  10. 4793214
  11. 4793214
  12. 4793214
  13. 4793214
  14. 4793214
  15. 4793214
  16. 4793214
  17. 4793214
  18. 4793214
  19. 4793214
  20. 4793214
  21. 4793214
  22. 4793214
  23. 4793214
  24. 4793214
  25. 4793214
Contact Seller

$25,994

+ taxes & licensing

  • 25,458KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4793214
  • Stock #: F33NYA
  • VIN: WBA8A3C58GK690892
Exterior Colour
Grey
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

Buy from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:

- Factory Certified Technicians
- Certifiable Vehicles
- 21 Loaner Vehicles

Birchwood BMW is proud of its long-standing relationship with BMW Canada and to have the opportunity to represent BMW's impressive line-up of premium luxury automobiles in Winnipeg since 1988. At Birchwood BMW, we constantly strive to provide the best service and experience for every customer. Our team includes Sales Consultants with expert knowledge of our luxury product and BMW Certified Technicians who undergo extensive factory training. All of our staff at Birchwood BMW are here to ensure you find your dream BMW and that your BMW performs at the optimal level. In our opinion, you and your vehicle deserve no less.

Before you find them on our lot, every pre-owned BMW undergoes a uniquely rigorous inspection by our highly skilled BMW Certified Technicians and a detailed physical reconditioning treatment to ensure sheer driving pleasure.

. Call us today at 204-452-7799.

Our friendly and knowledgeable staff will answer any questions you may have. Free CarProof provided with every vehicle. Come down for a test drive today! Visit us at Unit 45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba or call us at 204-452-7799. Open 24/7 at birchwoodbmw.ca

**While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Birchwood BMW.

#28

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood BMW

2020 BMW X5 xDrive40...
 4,238 KM
$76,899 + tax & lic
2015 Mercedes-Benz G...
 53,572 KM
$28,899 + tax & lic
2013 BMW X3 xDrive28...
 88,235 KM
$19,499 + tax & lic
Birchwood BMW

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

888-439-XXXX

(click to show)

888-439-1968

Send A Message