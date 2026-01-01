$6,290+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2016 Chevrolet Equinox
LT
2016 Chevrolet Equinox
LT
Location
Hiru Auto Sales and Service
585 McGregor Street, Winnipeg, MB R2W 4Y6
204-589-6047
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$6,290
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
215,300KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2gnflfek1g6329975
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 215,300 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Chevrolet Equinox LT
⭐FRESH SAFETY
⭐CLEAN TITLE
⭐2.4L ENGINE
⭐AWD
⭐AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
⭐BACKUP CAMERA
⭐BRANDNEW TIRES
⭐215,300 KM
Price $6,290 + Taxes
📍Hiru Auto Sale & Services (#5654)
585 McGregor Street
Winnipeg.
☎️204-887-4663
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Comfort
Climate Control
Exterior
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Hiru Auto Sales and Service
585 McGregor Street, Winnipeg, MB R2W 4Y6
Call Dealer
204-589-XXXX(click to show)
$6,290
+ taxes & licensing>
Hiru Auto Sales and Service
204-589-6047
2016 Chevrolet Equinox