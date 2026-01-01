Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong>2016 Chevrolet Equinox LT</strong></p><p>⭐FRESH SAFETY<br>⭐CLEAN TITLE<br>⭐2.4L ENGINE<br>⭐AWD<br>⭐AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION<br>⭐BACKUP CAMERA<br>⭐BRANDNEW TIRES<br>⭐215,300 KM</p><p>Price $6,290 + Taxes</p><p>📍Hiru Auto Sale & Services (#5654)<br>     585 McGregor Street<br>     Winnipeg.<br>☎️204-887-4663</p>

2016 Chevrolet Equinox

215,300 KM

Details Description Features

$6,290

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

Watch This Vehicle
14203661

2016 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

Location

Hiru Auto Sales and Service

585 McGregor Street, Winnipeg, MB R2W 4Y6

204-589-6047

  1. 1780418756357
  2. 1780418756916
  3. 1780418757383
  4. 1780418757866
  5. 1780418758354
  6. 1780418758829
  7. 1780418759277
  8. 1780418759736
  9. 1780418760253
  10. 1780418760729
  11. 1780418761222
  12. 1780418761694
  13. 1780418762197
  14. 1780418762662
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$6,290

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
215,300KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2gnflfek1g6329975

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 215,300 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Chevrolet Equinox LT

⭐FRESH SAFETY
⭐CLEAN TITLE
⭐2.4L ENGINE
⭐AWD
⭐AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
⭐BACKUP CAMERA
⭐BRANDNEW TIRES
⭐215,300 KM

Price $6,290 + Taxes

📍Hiru Auto Sale & Services (#5654)
     585 McGregor Street
     Winnipeg.
☎️204-887-4663

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Exterior

Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Hiru Auto Sales and Service

Used 2016 Chevrolet Equinox LT for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2016 Chevrolet Equinox LT 215,300 KM $6,290 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford F-150 Lariat 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2019 Ford F-150 Lariat 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box 211,619 KM $24,900 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Buick Encore Convenience for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2015 Buick Encore Convenience 146,975 KM SOLD

Email Hiru Auto Sales and Service

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Hiru Auto Sales and Service

Hiru Auto Sales and Service

585 McGregor Street, Winnipeg, MB R2W 4Y6

Call Dealer

204-589-XXXX

(click to show)

204-589-6047

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,290

+ taxes & licensing>

Hiru Auto Sales and Service

204-589-6047

2016 Chevrolet Equinox