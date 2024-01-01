$11,988+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2016 Chrysler Town & Country
TOURING
2016 Chrysler Town & Country
TOURING
Location
Carland
344 Gertrude Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3L 0M4
204-227-4600
$11,988
+ taxes & licensing
220,000KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2C4RC1BG5GR127129
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
- Interior Colour Dark Frost Beige/Medium Frost Beige
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 220,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS
FULLY LOADED
POWER SLIDING DOORS
7 passenger
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Interior
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Cargo Area Light
Ambient Lighting
Air filtration
Conversation mirror
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front stabilizer bar
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Front fog lights
Convenience
Clock
External temperature display
Additional Features
digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Video Monitor Location: Rear
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel trim: leather
Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Center console: front console with storage
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Side mirrors: heated
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
Grille color: chrome
Rear seat type: bucket
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Shift knob trim: leather
One-touch windows: 2
Video system: DVD player
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Power windows: lockout button
Window trim: black
Automatic hazard warning lights
Front brake diameter: 13.0
Passenger seat manual adjustments: height
Rear audio: separate
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Upholstery: leather-trimmed
Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control
Courtesy lights: door
Rearview monitor: in dash
Armrests: dual front
Battery: maintenance-free
Turns lock-to-lock: 2.90
Power windows: safety reverse
Total speakers: 6
Power door locks: auto-locking
Floor mat material: rubber/vinyl
Easy entry: manual rear seat
Interior accents: chrome
Emissions: 50 state
Rear suspension classification: semi-independent
Rear suspension type: torsion beam
Rear air conditioning zones: single
Infotainment: Uconnect
Third row seat type: 40-60 split bench
Camera system: rear multi-view
Rear brake diameter: 12.9
Front brake width: 1.1
Battery rating: 730 CCA
Tuned suspension: touring
Hard drive: 40GB
Body side moldings: chrome
Headphones: wireless
Rear brake width: 0.47
Side door type: dual power sliding
Axle ratio: 3.16
Alternator: 160 amps
Third row seatbelts: 3-point
Rear seat folding: fold flat into floor
Third row headrests: 3
Rear quarter windows: power
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Window defogger: rear
Steering ratio: 14.3
Tire type: touring
Flashlight: rechargeable
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Roof rack crossbars: black
OEM roof height: undefined
Anti-theft system: vehicle immobilizer
Radio: AM/FM / touch screen display / voice operated
Floor mats: front / rear
Assist handle: front / rear
Emergency locking retractors: front / rear
Front headrests: adjustable / 2
Rear headrests: adjustable / 2
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated / with read function
Antenna type: diversity / mast
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / iPod/iPhone / jack
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power
Side curtain airbags: front / rear / third row
Cupholders: front / rear / third row
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate / power operated
Floor material: cargo area carpet / carpet
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure
In-Dash CD: DVD audio / MP3 Playback / single disc
Overhead console: front / rear
Power outlet(s): 115V front / 12V rear / two 12V front
Reading lights: front / rear / third row
Headlights: auto delay off / auto on/off / halogen / quad headlights
Driver seat power adjustments: height / lumbar / reclining / 8
Third row seat folding: fold flat into floor / split
Rear wiper: intermittent / with washer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry / trunk release
Storage: door pockets / front seatback / in dash / in floor / sunglasses holder
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Carland
2016 Nissan Rogue SV 177,129 KM $13,988 + tax & lic
2016 Chrysler Town & Country TOURING 220,000 KM $11,988 + tax & lic
2013 Chrysler Town & Country Touring-L 169,478 KM $12,988 + tax & lic
Email Carland
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carland
344 Gertrude Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3L 0M4
Call Dealer
204-227-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$11,988
+ taxes & licensing
Carland
204-227-4600
2016 Chrysler Town & Country