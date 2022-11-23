2016 Dodge Journey

$20,000 + taxes & licensing 1 5 8 , 4 1 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9333109

9333109 Stock #: 22490

22490 VIN: 3C4PDDFG9GT106040

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black[Pitch Black]

Interior Colour Black/Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 158,416 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.