2016 Ford F-550

214,000 KM

$65,900

+ tax & licensing
Conquest Truck & Auto Sales

204-633-1135

Super Duty DRW 4X4 Diesel with Haul All Garbage body

Location

149 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7

214,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9585007
  • VIN: 1FD0X5Ht3GEC35556

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 214,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Very clean and fully functional 2016 Ford F 550 Ext Cab 4x4 with Haul All side loading Refuse body 6.7 L diesel auto trans, air tilt cruise pl pw pm everything works 214,000 km Ready for the small town or Municipality $65900 plus taxes We offer leasing Conquest Truck & Auto Sales 149 Oak Point hwy Winnipeg 204 633 1135 or online at www.conquesttruck.ca Dp0789

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
ABS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Immobilizer
Rear Bench Seat
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Tow Hooks
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Adjustable Steering Wheel
149 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7

