2016 Ford F-550

Listing ID: 9585007

9585007 VIN: 1FD0X5Ht3GEC35556

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 214,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control ABS Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Interior Immobilizer Rear Bench Seat Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Exterior Tow Hooks Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Comfort Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Driver Restriction Features

