Menu
Account
Sign In
Locally Owned! Experience luxury and versatility with this 2016 Honda Pilot Touring! This low-mileage SUV offers the perfect blend of comfort and capability for your family adventures. - Honda Sensing suite for advanced safety features - Panoramic moonroof for an open, airy feel - Heated front seats and second-row captains chairs - All-wheel drive for confident handling in all conditions - Remote engine starter for convenience - Leather-trimmed seating surfaces for a premium touch - HandsFreeLink Bluetooth for seamless connectivity Discover the joy of driving this well-equipped Honda Pilot today! Visit Volvo Cars Winnipeg to schedule a test drive, or contact us for more information about this exceptional SUV. Dont miss the opportunity to make this your next family vehicle! Experience is Everything at Volvo Cars Winnipeg. We strive to give you a seamless experience, whether you are shopping for a vehicle, or allowing our professional parts and service teams to assist with caring for one. Providing you best-in-class experience is truly everything for us. With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well-trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have! Enjoy our exclusive benefits, including personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated factory-trained Volvo technicians. Configure and customize your purchase today at www.volvocarswinnipeg.com! Ph: 204-452-0756 Dealer permit #5564

2016 Honda Pilot

130,729 KM

Details Description Features

$28,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Honda Pilot

Touring 2 Sets of Wheels and Tires!

Watch This Vehicle
12019936

2016 Honda Pilot

Touring 2 Sets of Wheels and Tires!

Location

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-0756

Contact Seller

$28,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
130,729KM
VIN 5FNYF6H99GB509006

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F5WP29
  • Mileage 130,729 KM

Vehicle Description

Locally Owned!
Experience luxury and versatility with this 2016 Honda Pilot Touring! This low-mileage SUV offers the perfect blend of comfort and capability for your family adventures.

- Honda Sensing suite for advanced safety features
- Panoramic moonroof for an open, airy feel
- Heated front seats and second-row captain's chairs
- All-wheel drive for confident handling in all conditions
- Remote engine starter for convenience
- Leather-trimmed seating surfaces for a premium touch
- HandsFreeLink Bluetooth for seamless connectivity

Discover the joy of driving this well-equipped Honda Pilot today! Visit Volvo Cars Winnipeg to schedule a test drive, or contact us for more information about this exceptional SUV. Don't miss the opportunity to make this your next family vehicle!
Experience is Everything at Volvo Cars Winnipeg. We strive to give you a seamless experience, whether you are shopping for a vehicle, or allowing our professional parts and service teams to assist with caring for one. Providing you best-in-class experience is truly everything for us.

With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well-trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have!

Enjoy our exclusive benefits, including personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated factory-trained Volvo technicians.

Configure and customize your purchase today at www.volvocarswinnipeg.com!

Ph: 204-452-0756
Dealer permit #5564

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Forward Collision Warning (FCW) system
Lane Departure Warning (LDW) system
Road Departure Mitigation (RDM) system
Honda Sensing -inc: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS)
Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) and Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Volvo Cars Winnipeg

Used 2015 Nissan Murano Platinum New Brakes! for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2015 Nissan Murano Platinum New Brakes! 141,387 KM $19,999 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Volvo XC60 Inscription Express Premium | Advanced | Local for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Volvo XC60 Inscription Express Premium | Advanced | Local 54,865 KM $47,499 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Volvo XC60 Momentum Climate | Vision | Trailer Hitch for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2018 Volvo XC60 Momentum Climate | Vision | Trailer Hitch 105,375 KM $29,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Volvo Cars Winnipeg

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Volvo Cars Winnipeg

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

Call Dealer

204-452-XXXX

(click to show)

204-452-0756

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,888

+ taxes & licensing

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

204-452-0756

Contact Seller
2016 Honda Pilot