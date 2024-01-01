$28,888+ tax & licensing
2016 Honda Pilot
Touring 2 Sets of Wheels and Tires!
Location
Volvo Cars Winnipeg
3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8
204-452-0756
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # F5WP29
- Mileage 130,729 KM
Vehicle Description
Locally Owned!
Experience luxury and versatility with this 2016 Honda Pilot Touring! This low-mileage SUV offers the perfect blend of comfort and capability for your family adventures.
- Honda Sensing suite for advanced safety features
- Panoramic moonroof for an open, airy feel
- Heated front seats and second-row captain's chairs
- All-wheel drive for confident handling in all conditions
- Remote engine starter for convenience
- Leather-trimmed seating surfaces for a premium touch
- HandsFreeLink Bluetooth for seamless connectivity
Discover the joy of driving this well-equipped Honda Pilot today! Visit Volvo Cars Winnipeg to schedule a test drive, or contact us for more information about this exceptional SUV. Don't miss the opportunity to make this your next family vehicle!
Experience is Everything at Volvo Cars Winnipeg. We strive to give you a seamless experience, whether you are shopping for a vehicle, or allowing our professional parts and service teams to assist with caring for one. Providing you best-in-class experience is truly everything for us.
With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well-trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have!
Enjoy our exclusive benefits, including personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated factory-trained Volvo technicians.
Configure and customize your purchase today at www.volvocarswinnipeg.com!
Dealer permit #5564
Vehicle Features
