$14,990+ taxes & licensing
2016 Hyundai Veloster
SE | Clean CARFAX | Low Mileage |
2016 Hyundai Veloster
SE | Clean CARFAX | Low Mileage |
Location
Birchwood Honda West
3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5
204-888-2277
$14,990
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ironman Silver Metallic
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # F7JVMG
- Mileage 94,587 KM
Vehicle Description
Key Features
- Heated Front Seats
- Push Button Start
- 7" Touchscreen
- Bluetooth
- Backup Camera
- Rear Parking Assist
- Steering Wheel Mounted Cruise Control
And more!
Trade-in guarantee. We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours!
Why buy from Birchwood Honda West? All our pre-owned vehicles come with:
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Full clean and detail
Experience Honda and book your appointment today at 204-888-2277.
Dealer Permit #5266
Dealer permit #5266
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Email Birchwood Honda West
Birchwood Honda West
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204-888-XXXX(click to show)
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204-888-2277