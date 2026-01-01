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Key Features - Heated Front Seats - Push Button Start - 7 Touchscreen - Bluetooth - Backup Camera - Rear Parking Assist - Steering Wheel Mounted Cruise Control And more! Trade-in guarantee. We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours! Why buy from Birchwood Honda West? All our pre-owned vehicles come with: *Free CARFAX vehicle report *Full tank of gas *Full clean and detail Experience Honda and book your appointment today at 204-888-2277. Dealer Permit #5266 Dealer permit #5266

2016 Hyundai Veloster

94,587 KM

Details Description

$14,990

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Hyundai Veloster

SE | Clean CARFAX | Low Mileage |

Watch This Vehicle
14144194

2016 Hyundai Veloster

SE | Clean CARFAX | Low Mileage |

Location

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-2277

  1. 14144194
  2. 14144194
Contact Seller

$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
94,587KM
VIN KMHTC6AD8GU297297

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ironman Silver Metallic
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # F7JVMG
  • Mileage 94,587 KM

Vehicle Description

Key Features

- Heated Front Seats
- Push Button Start
- 7" Touchscreen
- Bluetooth
- Backup Camera
- Rear Parking Assist
- Steering Wheel Mounted Cruise Control

And more!
Trade-in guarantee. We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours!

Why buy from Birchwood Honda West? All our pre-owned vehicles come with:

*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Full clean and detail

Experience Honda and book your appointment today at 204-888-2277.

Dealer Permit #5266
Dealer permit #5266

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Birchwood Honda West

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

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204-888-XXXX

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204-888-2277

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$14,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Honda West

204-888-2277

2016 Hyundai Veloster