<p data-start=79 data-end=140><strong data-start=79 data-end=138>For Sale: 2016 Jeep Cherokee North – 4WD, Fully Loaded!</strong></p><p data-start=142 data-end=225><strong>Dealer#4660</strong><br data-start=167 data-end=170 /><strong data-start=170 data-end=183>Odometer:</strong> 110,600 KM<br data-start=194 data-end=197 /><strong data-start=197 data-end=205>VIN:</strong> 1C4PJMCS2GW196692</p><p data-start=227 data-end=504>This <strong data-start=232 data-end=260>2016 Jeep Cherokee North</strong> is a versatile, stylish, and fully equipped SUV that’s ready for city streets or off-road adventures! Finished in a striking <strong data-start=386 data-end=402>Red exterior</strong> with a sleek <strong data-start=416 data-end=434>Black interior</strong>, it seats 5 comfortably and comes with <strong data-start=474 data-end=485>4 doors</strong> for easy access.</p><p data-start=506 data-end=525><strong data-start=506 data-end=523>Key Features:</strong></p><ul data-start=526 data-end=1012><li data-start=526 data-end=575><p data-start=528 data-end=575><strong data-start=528 data-end=543>Powertrain:</strong> Auto, 4WD, 3.2L V6 Gas Engine</p></li><li data-start=576 data-end=675><p data-start=578 data-end=675><strong data-start=578 data-end=590>Comfort:</strong> Air Conditioning, Heated Front Seats, Power Driver Seat, Adjustable Steering Wheel</p></li><li data-start=676 data-end=780><p data-start=678 data-end=780><strong data-start=678 data-end=694>Convenience:</strong> Keyless Go, Remote Start, Power Liftgate, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors</p></li><li data-start=781 data-end=862><p data-start=783 data-end=862><strong data-start=783 data-end=794>Safety:</strong> Traction Control, ABS, Side Airbags, Rear Defrost, Reverse Camera</p></li><li data-start=863 data-end=940><p data-start=865 data-end=940><strong data-start=865 data-end=890>Entertainment & Tech:</strong> AM/FM Radio, Satellite Radio, Navigation System</p></li><li data-start=941 data-end=1012><p data-start=943 data-end=1012><strong data-start=943 data-end=954>Extras:</strong> Roof Rails, Fog Lights, Spoiler, Cargo Cover, Wood Trim</p></li></ul><p data-start=1014 data-end=1079><strong data-start=1014 data-end=1034>Keys & Security:</strong> Remote Start</p><p data-start=1081 data-end=1269>This Jeep Cherokee North combines rugged capability with modern comfort and convenience. Whether commuting, exploring the outdoors, or running errands, it delivers reliability and style.</p><p data-start=1271 data-end=1391><strong data-start=1271 data-end=1311>Contact us to schedule a test drive:</strong><br data-start=1311 data-end=1314 />📍 Address: 2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5<br data-start=1362 data-end=1365 />📞 Phone: (204) 255-1297</p>

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2016 Jeep Cherokee