$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2016 Jeep Cherokee
4WD 4dr North
Location
The Car Guy Inc
2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5
204-255-1297
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 110,600 KM
Vehicle Description
For Sale: 2016 Jeep Cherokee North – 4WD, Fully Loaded!
This 2016 Jeep Cherokee North is a versatile, stylish, and fully equipped SUV that’s ready for city streets or off-road adventures! Finished in a striking Red exterior with a sleek Black interior, it seats 5 comfortably and comes with 4 doors for easy access.
Key Features:
Powertrain: Auto, 4WD, 3.2L V6 Gas Engine
Comfort: Air Conditioning, Heated Front Seats, Power Driver Seat, Adjustable Steering Wheel
Convenience: Keyless Go, Remote Start, Power Liftgate, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors
Safety: Traction Control, ABS, Side Airbags, Rear Defrost, Reverse Camera
Entertainment & Tech: AM/FM Radio, Satellite Radio, Navigation System
Extras: Roof Rails, Fog Lights, Spoiler, Cargo Cover, Wood Trim
Keys & Security: Remote Start
This Jeep Cherokee North combines rugged capability with modern comfort and convenience. Whether commuting, exploring the outdoors, or running errands, it delivers reliability and style.
Contact us to schedule a test drive:
📍 Address: 2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5
📞 Phone: (204) 255-1297
Vehicle Features
