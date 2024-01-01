Menu
Heated/Cooling seats | Leather | Heated Steering Interested in seeing/hearing more? Book a test drive or click the get more info button and we can help you with whatever you need! At Birchwood Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality Pre-Owned vehicle as well as a first-class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood Infiniti and enjoy brand specific luxuries including: A full CARFAX vehicle report. Mandatory alignment on every vehicle A fresh oil change, cleaning, and full tank of fuel on delivery Service records (if available) Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Infiniti to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490. Dealer Permit #0086

2016 Kia Sedona

133,477 KM

Details Description Features

$21,992

+ tax & licensing
2016 Kia Sedona

SXL Locally Owned | One Owner | Low KM's

2016 Kia Sedona

SXL Locally Owned | One Owner | Low KM's

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

$21,992

+ taxes & licensing

133,477KM
Used
VIN KNDME5C12G6118482

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Aurora Black
  • Interior Colour Two-Tone Burgundy/Beige
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 133,477 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated/Cooling seats | Leather | Heated Steering
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Book a test drive or click the get more info button and we can help you with whatever you need!
At Birchwood Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality Pre-Owned vehicle as well as a first-class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning.
Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood Infiniti and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:

A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change, cleaning, and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Infiniti to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.

Dealer permit #0086

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
150 amp alternator
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
3.195 Axle Ratio
80 L Fuel Tank
80-Amp/Hr 660CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 3.3L GDI 24-valve V6 DOHC w/D-CVVT -inc: active ECO system
GVWR: 2,760 kgs
Front And Rear Anti-Rolls

Exterior

Fog Lights
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
SPLASH GUARDS
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Chrome bodyside insert
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Roof Rack Rails Only
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Power Sliding Rear Doors
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Coloured Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Coloured Bumper Insert
Wheels: 19" Bright Chrome
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Interior

Tachometer
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Cargo Net
Driver Information Centre
Illuminated Entry
POWER REAR WINDOWS
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
4-Way Power Driver Lumbar
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down
Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor, 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Heated Leather/Simulated Wood Steering Wheel
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest
Passenger Seat
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror, Seat Integrated Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet

Convenience

Clock

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Blind Spot
Rear Collision Warning

Media / Nav / Comm

Fixed antenna
Steering wheel-mounted audio controls
2 LCD Monitors In The Front

Powertrain

engine coolant temp

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Additional Features

odometer
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
8-Way Power Passenger Seat
Aux/Usb Ports
Driver memory
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Voice Activation and Internal Memory
Gauges -inc: Speedometer
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter
Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
driver height adjuster
2 Door Curb/Courtesy
Premium Nappa Leather Seat Trim
Remote Releases -Inc: Keyfob Cargo Access and Power Fuel
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/SiriusXM Audio System -inc: Bluetooth w/voice activation
UVO infotainment system
and 6 speakers
AM/FM/Satellite w/Seek-Scan
Fixed 3rd Row Windows and w/Manual 2nd Row Sun Blinds
Side-To-Side Sliding and 2 Foot/Leg Rests
Heated & Air-Cooled Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power driver seat
and centre armrest w/storage
Bucket Folding Captain Front Facing Manual Reclining Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft

2016 Kia Sedona