$32,991+ tax & licensing
2016 Lexus RX
Base
Location
Silverline Motors
1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3
204-509-0008
$32,991
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P1391
- Mileage 169,343 KM
Vehicle Description
***WHY BUY FROM SILVERLINE?***
*FINANCING AVAILABLE*
*CLEAN TITLE ONLY*
*TRADE-INS WELCOME*
*7 DAY INSURANCE*
*3 MONTH WARRANTY*
*MB SAFETY*
*NATIONWIDE DELIVERY AVAILABLE*
***2016 LEXUS RX350 ABOLUTELY LOADED IS HERE! V6, AWD, LEATHER INTERIOR, HEATED AND COOLED SEATS, PANORAMA, NAVI, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, 360 CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS FRONT AND REAR, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, HEADS UP DISPLAY, SELF LEVELING HEADLIGHTS, HEATED REAR SEATS, POWER REAR FOLDING SEATS, POWER TRUNK, UPGRADED WHEELS, CLIMATE CONTROL, AC, ABS, ALL POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, PUSH BUTTON START, PROXIMITY LOCK UNLOCK, REMOTE STARTER, TINTED GLASS, REGULARLY MAINTAINED, CLEAN TITLE, WILL GO HOME WITH A FRESH MB SAFETY AND FRESH OIL CHANGE!
*****VALUE PRICED AT $32,991******
*****VIEW AT SILVERLINE MOTORS, 1601 NIAKWA RD EAST******
*****CALL/TEXT 204-509-0008*****
INSTALLED FEATURES: Air filtration, Front air conditioning: automatic climate control, Front air conditioning zones: dual, Rear vents: second row, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Knee airbags: dual front, Side airbags: front / rear, Side curtain airbags: front / rear, Antenna type: diversity / mast, Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / iPod/iPhone / jack, In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc, Radio: AM/FM / HD radio / voice operated, Radio data system, Satellite radio: SiriusXM, Speed sensitive volume control, Total speakers: 9, ABS: 4-wheel, Braking assist, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake diameter: 12.9, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Power brakes, Rear brake diameter: 13.3, Rear brake type: ventilated disc, Armrests: rear center folding with storage / rear center with cupholders, Floor mat material: carpet, Floor material: carpet, Floor mats: front / rear, Interior accents: chrome, Shift knob trim: leather, Steering wheel trim: leather, Assist handle: front / rear, Cargo area light, Cargo cover: retractable, Center console: front console with armrest and storage, Courtesy lights: door, Cruise control, Cupholders: front / rear, Easy entry: power driver seat / power steering wheel, Footwell lights, Multi-function remote: panic alarm / proximity entry system / trunk release, One-touch windows: 4, Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area / 12V rear / two 12V front, Power steering, Power windows: lockout button, Push-button start, Reading lights: front / rear, Rearview mirror: auto-dimming, Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic, Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / phone / voice control, Storage: accessory hook / door pockets / front seatback / in floor, Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener, Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating, 4WD type: on demand, Axle ratio: 3.33, Drive mode selector, Battery: maintenance-free, Battery saver, Bumper detail: rear protector, Door handle color: body-color, Exhaust: dual tip, Exhaust tip color: chrome, Front bumper color: body-color, Grille color: black / chrome surround, Mirror color: body-color, Rear bumper color: body-color, Rear spoiler: roofline, Rear spoiler color: body-color, Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate / power operated, Window trim: chrome, Infotainment: Enform, Infotainment screen size: 8 in., Clock, Compass, Digital odometer, External temperature display, Fuel economy display: MPG / range, Gauge: tachometer, Multi-function display, Trip odometer, Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure / maintenance due, Daytime running lights: LED, Exterior entry lights: approach lamps, Front fog lights: LED, Headlights: LED / auto delay off / auto on/off, Taillights: LED, Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power / reverse gear tilt, Side mirrors: heated / integrated turn signals, Camera system: rearview, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors: LATCH system, Crumple zones: front / rear, First aid kit, Impact sensor: door unlock, Rearview monitor: in dash, Safety brake pedal system, Emergency locking retractors: front / rear, Front seatbelts: 3-point, Rear seatbelts: 3-point, Seatbelt force limiters: front, Seatbelt pretensioners: front / rear, Seatbelt warning sensor: front, Driver seat power adjustments: height / lumbar / reclining / 10, Front headrests: adjustable / 2, Front seat type: bucket, Passenger seat power adjustments: height / lumbar / reclining / 10, Rear headrests: adjustable / 3, Rear seat: sliding, Rear seat folding: split, Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining, Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench, Upholstery: leatherette, Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer, Power door locks: anti-lockout / auto-locking, Hill holder control, Stability control, Traction control, Steering ratio: 14.8, Turns lock-to-lock: 2.7, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar, Front struts: MacPherson, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: lower control arms, Rear shock type: gas, Rear spring type: coil, Rear stabilizer bar, Rear suspension classification: independent, Rear suspension type: multi-link, Driver assistance app: roadside assistance, Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated / with read function, Navigation data: real time traffic, Phone: hands free, Wireless data link: Bluetooth, Spare tire mount location: inside, Spare tire size: temporary, Spare wheel type: steel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Tire type: all season, Wheel spokes: 7, Wheels: aluminum alloy, Front wipers: variable intermittent, Laminated glass: acoustic, Liftgate window: fixed, Power windows: safety reverse, Rear privacy glass, Rear wiper: intermittent / with washer, Solar-tinted glass, Window defogger: rear
