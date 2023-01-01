2016 Lexus RX

Menu
Account
Sign In
***WHY BUY FROM SILVERLINE?*** *FINANCING AVAILABLE* *CLEAN TITLE ONLY* *TRADE-INS WELCOME* *7 DAY INSURANCE* *3 MONTH WARRANTY* *MB SAFETY* *NATIONWIDE DELIVERY AVAILABLE* ***2016 LEXUS RX350 ABOLUTELY LOADED IS HERE! V6, AWD, LEATHER INTERIOR, HEATED AND COOLED SEATS, PANORAMA, NAVI, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, 360 CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS FRONT AND REAR, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, HEADS UP DISPLAY, SELF LEVELING HEADLIGHTS, HEATED REAR SEATS, POWER REAR FOLDING SEATS, POWER TRUNK, UPGRADED WHEELS, CLIMATE CONTROL, AC, ABS, ALL POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, PUSH BUTTON START, PROXIMITY LOCK UNLOCK, REMOTE STARTER, TINTED GLASS, REGULARLY MAINTAINED, CLEAN TITLE, WILL GO HOME WITH A FRESH MB SAFETY AND FRESH OIL CHANGE! *****VALUE PRICED AT $32,991****** *****VIEW AT SILVERLINE MOTORS, 1601 NIAKWA RD EAST****** *****CALL/TEXT 204-509-0008***** INSTALLED FEATURES: Air filtration, Front air conditioning: automatic climate control, Front air conditioning zones: dual, Rear vents: second row, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Knee airbags: dual front, Side airbags: front / rear, Side curtain airbags: front / rear, Antenna type: diversity / mast, Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / iPod/iPhone / jack, In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc, Radio: AM/FM / HD radio / voice operated, Radio data system, Satellite radio: SiriusXM, Speed sensitive volume control, Total speakers: 9, ABS: 4-wheel, Braking assist, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake diameter: 12.9, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Power brakes, Rear brake diameter: 13.3, Rear brake type: ventilated disc, Armrests: rear center folding with storage / rear center with cupholders, Floor mat material: carpet, Floor material: carpet, Floor mats: front / rear, Interior accents: chrome, Shift knob trim: leather, Steering wheel trim: leather, Assist handle: front / rear, Cargo area light, Cargo cover: retractable, Center console: front console with armrest and storage, Courtesy lights: door, Cruise control, Cupholders: front / rear, Easy entry: power driver seat / power steering wheel, Footwell lights, Multi-function remote: panic alarm / proximity entry system / trunk release, One-touch windows: 4, Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area / 12V rear / two 12V front, Power steering, Power windows: lockout button, Push-button start, Reading lights: front / rear, Rearview mirror: auto-dimming, Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic, Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / phone / voice control, Storage: accessory hook / door pockets / front seatback / in floor, Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener, Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating, 4WD type: on demand, Axle ratio: 3.33, Drive mode selector, Battery: maintenance-free, Battery saver, Bumper detail: rear protector, Door handle color: body-color, Exhaust: dual tip, Exhaust tip color: chrome, Front bumper color: body-color, Grille color: black / chrome surround, Mirror color: body-color, Rear bumper color: body-color, Rear spoiler: roofline, Rear spoiler color: body-color, Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate / power operated, Window trim: chrome, Infotainment: Enform, Infotainment screen size: 8 in., Clock, Compass, Digital odometer, External temperature display, Fuel economy display: MPG / range, Gauge: tachometer, Multi-function display, Trip odometer, Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure / maintenance due, Daytime running lights: LED, Exterior entry lights: approach lamps, Front fog lights: LED, Headlights: LED / auto delay off / auto on/off, Taillights: LED, Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power / reverse gear tilt, Side mirrors: heated / integrated turn signals, Camera system: rearview, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors: LATCH system, Crumple zones: front / rear, First aid kit, Impact sensor: door unlock, Rearview monitor: in dash, Safety brake pedal system, Emergency locking retractors: front / rear, Front seatbelts: 3-point, Rear seatbelts: 3-point, Seatbelt force limiters: front, Seatbelt pretensioners: front / rear, Seatbelt warning sensor: front, Driver seat power adjustments: height / lumbar / reclining / 10, Front headrests: adjustable / 2, Front seat type: bucket, Passenger seat power adjustments: height / lumbar / reclining / 10, Rear headrests: adjustable / 3, Rear seat: sliding, Rear seat folding: split, Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining, Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench, Upholstery: leatherette, Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer, Power door locks: anti-lockout / auto-locking, Hill holder control, Stability control, Traction control, Steering ratio: 14.8, Turns lock-to-lock: 2.7, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar, Front struts: MacPherson, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: lower control arms, Rear shock type: gas, Rear spring type: coil, Rear stabilizer bar, Rear suspension classification: independent, Rear suspension type: multi-link, Driver assistance app: roadside assistance, Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated / with read function, Navigation data: real time traffic, Phone: hands free, Wireless data link: Bluetooth, Spare tire mount location: inside, Spare tire size: temporary, Spare wheel type: steel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Tire type: all season, Wheel spokes: 7, Wheels: aluminum alloy, Front wipers: variable intermittent, Laminated glass: acoustic, Liftgate window: fixed, Power windows: safety reverse, Rear privacy glass, Rear wiper: intermittent / with washer, Solar-tinted glass, Window defogger: rear

2016 Lexus RX

169,343 KM

Details Description Features

$32,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Lexus RX

Base

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Lexus RX

Base

Location

Silverline Motors

1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3

204-509-0008

  1. 10756235
  2. 10756235
  3. 10756235
  4. 10756235
  5. 10756235
  6. 10756235
  7. 10756235
  8. 10756235
  9. 10756235
  10. 10756235
  11. 10756235
  12. 10756235
  13. 10756235
  14. 10756235
  15. 10756235
  16. 10756235
  17. 10756235
  18. 10756235
  19. 10756235
  20. 10756235
  21. 10756235
Contact Seller

$32,991

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
169,343KM
Used
VIN 2T2BZMCA6GC016693

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P1391
  • Mileage 169,343 KM

Vehicle Description

***WHY BUY FROM SILVERLINE?***

*FINANCING AVAILABLE*

*CLEAN TITLE ONLY*

*TRADE-INS WELCOME*

*7 DAY INSURANCE*

*3 MONTH WARRANTY*

*MB SAFETY*

*NATIONWIDE DELIVERY AVAILABLE*

***2016 LEXUS RX350 ABOLUTELY LOADED IS HERE! V6, AWD, LEATHER INTERIOR, HEATED AND COOLED SEATS, PANORAMA, NAVI, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, 360 CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS FRONT AND REAR, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, HEADS UP DISPLAY, SELF LEVELING HEADLIGHTS, HEATED REAR SEATS, POWER REAR FOLDING SEATS, POWER TRUNK, UPGRADED WHEELS, CLIMATE CONTROL, AC, ABS, ALL POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, PUSH BUTTON START, PROXIMITY LOCK UNLOCK, REMOTE STARTER, TINTED GLASS, REGULARLY MAINTAINED, CLEAN TITLE, WILL GO HOME WITH A FRESH MB SAFETY AND FRESH OIL CHANGE!

*****VALUE PRICED AT $32,991******

*****VIEW AT SILVERLINE MOTORS, 1601 NIAKWA RD EAST******

*****CALL/TEXT 204-509-0008*****



INSTALLED FEATURES: Air filtration, Front air conditioning: automatic climate control, Front air conditioning zones: dual, Rear vents: second row, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Knee airbags: dual front, Side airbags: front / rear, Side curtain airbags: front / rear, Antenna type: diversity / mast, Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / iPod/iPhone / jack, In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc, Radio: AM/FM / HD radio / voice operated, Radio data system, Satellite radio: SiriusXM, Speed sensitive volume control, Total speakers: 9, ABS: 4-wheel, Braking assist, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake diameter: 12.9, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Power brakes, Rear brake diameter: 13.3, Rear brake type: ventilated disc, Armrests: rear center folding with storage / rear center with cupholders, Floor mat material: carpet, Floor material: carpet, Floor mats: front / rear, Interior accents: chrome, Shift knob trim: leather, Steering wheel trim: leather, Assist handle: front / rear, Cargo area light, Cargo cover: retractable, Center console: front console with armrest and storage, Courtesy lights: door, Cruise control, Cupholders: front / rear, Easy entry: power driver seat / power steering wheel, Footwell lights, Multi-function remote: panic alarm / proximity entry system / trunk release, One-touch windows: 4, Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area / 12V rear / two 12V front, Power steering, Power windows: lockout button, Push-button start, Reading lights: front / rear, Rearview mirror: auto-dimming, Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic, Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / phone / voice control, Storage: accessory hook / door pockets / front seatback / in floor, Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener, Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating, 4WD type: on demand, Axle ratio: 3.33, Drive mode selector, Battery: maintenance-free, Battery saver, Bumper detail: rear protector, Door handle color: body-color, Exhaust: dual tip, Exhaust tip color: chrome, Front bumper color: body-color, Grille color: black / chrome surround, Mirror color: body-color, Rear bumper color: body-color, Rear spoiler: roofline, Rear spoiler color: body-color, Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate / power operated, Window trim: chrome, Infotainment: Enform, Infotainment screen size: 8 in., Clock, Compass, Digital odometer, External temperature display, Fuel economy display: MPG / range, Gauge: tachometer, Multi-function display, Trip odometer, Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure / maintenance due, Daytime running lights: LED, Exterior entry lights: approach lamps, Front fog lights: LED, Headlights: LED / auto delay off / auto on/off, Taillights: LED, Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power / reverse gear tilt, Side mirrors: heated / integrated turn signals, Camera system: rearview, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors: LATCH system, Crumple zones: front / rear, First aid kit, Impact sensor: door unlock, Rearview monitor: in dash, Safety brake pedal system, Emergency locking retractors: front / rear, Front seatbelts: 3-point, Rear seatbelts: 3-point, Seatbelt force limiters: front, Seatbelt pretensioners: front / rear, Seatbelt warning sensor: front, Driver seat power adjustments: height / lumbar / reclining / 10, Front headrests: adjustable / 2, Front seat type: bucket, Passenger seat power adjustments: height / lumbar / reclining / 10, Rear headrests: adjustable / 3, Rear seat: sliding, Rear seat folding: split, Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining, Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench, Upholstery: leatherette, Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer, Power door locks: anti-lockout / auto-locking, Hill holder control, Stability control, Traction control, Steering ratio: 14.8, Turns lock-to-lock: 2.7, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar, Front struts: MacPherson, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: lower control arms, Rear shock type: gas, Rear spring type: coil, Rear stabilizer bar, Rear suspension classification: independent, Rear suspension type: multi-link, Driver assistance app: roadside assistance, Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated / with read function, Navigation data: real time traffic, Phone: hands free, Wireless data link: Bluetooth, Spare tire mount location: inside, Spare tire size: temporary, Spare wheel type: steel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Tire type: all season, Wheel spokes: 7, Wheels: aluminum alloy, Front wipers: variable intermittent, Laminated glass: acoustic, Liftgate window: fixed, Power windows: safety reverse, Rear privacy glass, Rear wiper: intermittent / with washer, Solar-tinted glass, Window defogger: rear

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
First Aid Kit
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Safety brake pedal system

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Cargo Area Light
Air filtration
Drive mode selector

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Axle ratio: 3.33

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display

Exterior

Rear Privacy Glass
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside

Additional Features

digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Solar-tinted glass
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Steering wheel trim: leather
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Cargo cover: retractable
One-touch windows: 4
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Rear seat folding: split
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
Upholstery: leatherette
Spare wheel type: steel
Knee airbags: dual front
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Shift knob trim: leather
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Footwell lights
Camera system: rearview
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Hill holder control
Total speakers: 9
Power windows: lockout button
Taillights: LED
Phone: hands free
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Rear brake diameter: 13.3
Courtesy lights: door
Rearview monitor: in dash
Battery: maintenance-free
Rear spoiler: roofline
Impact sensor: door unlock
Power windows: safety reverse
Laminated glass: acoustic
Interior accents: chrome
4WD type: on demand
Wheel spokes: 7
Front brake diameter: 12.9
Bumper detail: rear protector
Rear seat: sliding
Steering ratio: 14.8
Infotainment: Enform
Turns lock-to-lock: 2.7
Front fog lights: LED
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Window defogger: rear
Infotainment screen size: 8 in.
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Navigation data: real time traffic
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Floor mats: front / rear
Assist handle: front / rear
Cupholders: front / rear
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
Emergency locking retractors: front / rear
Driver seat power adjustments: height / lumbar / reclining / 10
Front headrests: adjustable / 2
Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated / with read function
Side airbags: front / rear
Antenna type: diversity / mast
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / iPod/iPhone / jack
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc
Grille color: black / chrome surround
Crumple zones: front / rear
Reading lights: front / rear
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / phone / voice control
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate / power operated
Power door locks: anti-lockout / auto-locking
Rear headrests: adjustable / 3
Rear wiper: intermittent / with washer
Storage: accessory hook / door pockets / front seatback / in floor
Side mirrors: heated / integrated turn signals
Passenger seat power adjustments: height / lumbar / reclining / 10
Multi-function remote: panic alarm / proximity entry system / trunk release
Radio: AM/FM / HD radio / voice operated
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure / maintenance due
Headlights: LED / auto delay off / auto on/off
Seatbelt pretensioners: front / rear
Easy entry: power driver seat / power steering wheel
Armrests: rear center folding with storage / rear center with cupholders
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power / reverse gear tilt
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area / 12V rear / two 12V front

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Silverline Motors

Used 2016 Lexus RX Base for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2016 Lexus RX Base 169,343 KM $32,991 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Ford Edge Limited for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2008 Ford Edge Limited 223,898 KM $8,991 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Subaru Forester 2.5X TOURING PACKAGE for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2009 Subaru Forester 2.5X TOURING PACKAGE 60,284 KM $16,491 + tax & lic

Email Silverline Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Silverline Motors

Silverline Motors

1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3

Call Dealer

204-509-XXXX

(click to show)

204-509-0008

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$32,991

+ taxes & licensing

Silverline Motors

204-509-0008

Contact Seller
2016 Lexus RX