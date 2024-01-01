Menu
2017 Acura MDX

102,250 KM

$28,999

+ tax & licensing
2017 Acura MDX

SH-AWD - LOADED!!! Well Maintained Vehicle!!!

2017 Acura MDX

SH-AWD - LOADED!!! Well Maintained Vehicle!!!

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

$28,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
102,250KM
VIN 5FRYD4H44HB506755

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 102,250 KM

The 2017 Acura MDX SH-AWD is a well-rounded SUV that excels in performance, design, and technology. Its advanced all-wheel-drive system, powerful engine, and luxurious features make it an excellent choice for families and individuals alike. Whether you're navigating city streets or exploring off the beaten path, the MDX SH-AWD delivers a driving experience that is both exhilarating and secure. Moreover, the MDX SH-AWD stands out for its reliability and value retention, making it a smart investment for those looking for a long-term vehicle. Its combination of cutting-edge safety features and user-friendly technology ensures that drivers and passengers alike can enjoy a comfortable and connected journey. With its blend of style, performance, and practicality, the 2017 Acura MDX SH-AWD remains a top contender in the luxury SUV market.

FEATURES OF THE 2017 ACURA MDX SH-AWD
  • Sunroof
  • Leather Interior
  • 7-Passenger Seating

CONVENIENCE
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Heated Seats
  • Dual-Climate Control
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Power Driver & Passenger Seat
  • Power Liftgate

SAFETY FEATURES
  • Rear View Camera
  • Forward Collision Warning
  • Lane Departure Alert
  • Emergency Braking Assist
  • Lane Keep Assist
  • Hill Start Assist
  • Electronic Parking Brake
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring System
  • Traction Control

TECHNOLOGY
  • 7-Inch Touch-Screen
  • SiriusXM
  • Navigation
  • Bluetooth
  • USB Ports
  • 8-Speaker

PERFORMANCE
  • 3.5L V6 Engine
  • Automatic Transmission


Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this used 2017 Acura MDX please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 5851

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

$28,999

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

2017 Acura MDX