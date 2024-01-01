$28,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2017 Acura MDX
SH-AWD - LOADED!!! Well Maintained Vehicle!!!
2017 Acura MDX
SH-AWD - LOADED!!! Well Maintained Vehicle!!!
Location
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-560-6292
$28,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
102,250KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5FRYD4H44HB506755
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 102,250 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
The 2017 Acura MDX SH-AWD is a well-rounded SUV that excels in performance, design, and technology. Its advanced all-wheel-drive system, powerful engine, and luxurious features make it an excellent choice for families and individuals alike. Whether you're navigating city streets or exploring off the beaten path, the MDX SH-AWD delivers a driving experience that is both exhilarating and secure. Moreover, the MDX SH-AWD stands out for its reliability and value retention, making it a smart investment for those looking for a long-term vehicle. Its combination of cutting-edge safety features and user-friendly technology ensures that drivers and passengers alike can enjoy a comfortable and connected journey. With its blend of style, performance, and practicality, the 2017 Acura MDX SH-AWD remains a top contender in the luxury SUV market.
FEATURES OF THE 2017 ACURA MDX SH-AWD
CONVENIENCE
SAFETY FEATURES
TECHNOLOGY
PERFORMANCE
Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this used 2017 Acura MDX please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 5851
FEATURES OF THE 2017 ACURA MDX SH-AWD
- Sunroof
- Leather Interior
- 7-Passenger Seating
CONVENIENCE
- Remote Engine Start
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Heated Seats
- Dual-Climate Control
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Power Driver & Passenger Seat
- Power Liftgate
SAFETY FEATURES
- Rear View Camera
- Forward Collision Warning
- Lane Departure Alert
- Emergency Braking Assist
- Lane Keep Assist
- Hill Start Assist
- Electronic Parking Brake
- Tire Pressure Monitoring System
- Traction Control
TECHNOLOGY
- 7-Inch Touch-Screen
- SiriusXM
- Navigation
- Bluetooth
- USB Ports
- 8-Speaker
PERFORMANCE
- 3.5L V6 Engine
- Automatic Transmission
Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this used 2017 Acura MDX please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 5851
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Auto Show Sales & Finance
2017 Acura MDX SH-AWD - LOADED!!! Well Maintained Vehicle!!! 102,250 KM $28,999 + tax & lic
2018 Mazda CX-9 GS-L AWD - Sunroof, Htd Steering & Leather !! 86,250 KM $28,999 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 2500 Power Wagon Crew Cab - Local MB Owner!!Loaded!!! 85,500 KM $53,999 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Auto Show Sales & Finance
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
Call Dealer
204-560-XXXX(click to show)
204-560-6292
Alternate Numbers204-489-4494
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$28,999
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Show Sales & Finance
204-560-6292
2017 Acura MDX