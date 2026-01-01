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2017 Chevrolet Cruze

273,699 KM

Details Features

$5,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LT

Watch This Vehicle
14109148.811564834?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=33818

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LT

Location

Hiru Auto Sales and Service

585 McGregor Street, Winnipeg, MB R2W 4Y6

204-589-6047

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$5,990

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
273,699KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3G1BE5SM3HS591154

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 273,699 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Hiru Auto Sales and Service

Hiru Auto Sales and Service

585 McGregor Street, Winnipeg, MB R2W 4Y6

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204-589-XXXX

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204-589-6047

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$5,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Hiru Auto Sales and Service

204-589-6047

2017 Chevrolet Cruze