$5,990+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Chevrolet Cruze
LT
2017 Chevrolet Cruze
LT
Location
Hiru Auto Sales and Service
585 McGregor Street, Winnipeg, MB R2W 4Y6
204-589-6047
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$5,990
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
273,699KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3G1BE5SM3HS591154
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 273,699 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Hiru Auto Sales and Service
585 McGregor Street, Winnipeg, MB R2W 4Y6
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204-589-XXXX(click to show)
$5,990
+ taxes & licensing>
Hiru Auto Sales and Service
204-589-6047
2017 Chevrolet Cruze