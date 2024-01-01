Menu
Lowest Price In Manitoba! | Power Retractable Assist Steps | Wireless Charing | Heated Seats | Max Trailering Package | Navigation | Rear Cross Traffic Alert | BOSE Speaker System | Heated Steering Wheel | Back up Camera | Hands Free Power Lift Gate | All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following: · a Birchwood Certified Inspection · a full tank of fuel · Full service records (if available) · a CARFAX report Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter. Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget! Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.

2017 Chevrolet Tahoe

167,883 KM

Details Description Features

$37,771

+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Tahoe

Premier "2-year Maintenance Free!"

2017 Chevrolet Tahoe

Premier "2-year Maintenance Free!"

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Sale

Used
VIN 1GNSKCKC1HR231189

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Iridescent Pearl Tricoat
  • Interior Colour Cocoa/Dune
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 167,883 KM

Vehicle Description

Lowest Price In Manitoba! | Power Retractable Assist Steps | Wireless Charing | Heated Seats | Max Trailering Package | Navigation | Rear Cross Traffic Alert | BOSE Speaker System | Heated Steering Wheel | Back up Camera | Hands Free Power Lift Gate |
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.

Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget!

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cargo Net
Cargo management system
Conversation mirror (Deleted when (UTT) Theft Protection Package is ordered.)
WIRELESS CHARGING
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Steering column, power tilt and telescopic
Defogger, rear-window electric
Pedals, power-adjustable for accelerator and brake
Climate control, tri-zone automatic with individual climate settings for driver, right-front passenger and rear passengers
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Lighting, interior with dome light, driver- and passenger-side door switch with delayed entry feature, cargo lights, door handle or Remote Keyless Entry-activated illuminated entry and map lights in front and second seat positions
Power outlet, 110-volt
Windows, power, all express down, front express up
Assist handles, 1st row passenger and 2nd row outboard seats
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, programmable
Seats, heated second row outboard seats
Power outlets, 5 auxiliary, 12-volt includes outlets in the instrument panel, console, back of console, 1 in 3rd row and 1 in cargo area
Steering wheel, heated, leather-wrapped and colour-keyed with theft-deterrent locking feature
Driver Information Centre enhanced, 8" diagonal multi-colour configurable display

Exterior

Fog Lamps
Windshield style, acoustic laminated glass
Active aero shutters, front
Fascia, front body-colour
Tire carrier, lockable outside spare, winch-type mounted under frame at rear
Mouldings, body-colour bodyside
Headlamps, high intensity discharge
Glass, deep tinted
Liftgate, power, hands free
Luggage rack side rails, roof-mounted (Includes bright accent.)
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, power-folding and driver-side auto-dimming with integrated turn signal indicators and ground illumination
Fascia, rear body-color (Includes trailer hitch closeout.)

Mechanical

Trailer Sway Control
4-wheel drive
Hill start assist
Steering, power
Differential, heavy-duty locking rear
Alternator, 150 amps
Suspension, front coil-over-shock with stabilizer bar
Suspension, rear multi-link with coil springs
Cooling, auxiliary transmission oil cooler, heavy-duty air-to-oil
Cooling, external engine oil cooler, heavy-duty air-to-oil, integral to driver side of radiator
GVWR, 7300 lbs. (3311 kg) (Requires 4WD model)
Rear axle, 3.08 ratio (Not available with (NHT) Max Trailering Package)
Trailering equipment includes trailering hitch platform, 7-wire harness with independent fused trailering circuits mated to a 7-way sealed connector and 2" trailering receiver
Transfer case, active, single-speed, electronic Autotrac with rotary controls, does not include neutral. Cannot be dinghy towed (Requires 4WD model. Not available with (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)
Keyless start, push button
Engine, 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 with Active Fuel Management, Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 383 lb-ft of torque [518 N-m] @ 4100 rpm)
Battery, 720 cold-cranking amps with 80 amp hour rating
Suspension Package, Magnetic Ride Control road sensing electronically controlled shock absorbers

Safety

Rear Vision Camera
Front and Rear Parking Assist
Daytime Running Lamps with automatic exterior lamp control
Side Blind Zone Alert with Lane Change Alert
Tire Pressure Monitor System air pressure sensors in each tire with pressure display in Driver Information Centre (does not apply to spare tire)
Safety Alert Driver Seat
Door locks, rear child security
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats lower anchors and top tethers located in all second row seating positions, top tethers located in third row seating positions
Warning tones headlamp on, key-in-ignition, driver and right-front passenger safety belt unfasten and turn signal on
Airbags, Frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact airbag; Head-curtain airbags for all rows in outboard seating positions
Front outboard Passenger Sensing System for frontal outboard passenger airbag
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, sensor indicator
Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned ...

Media / Nav / Comm

Radio, HD
Audio system feature, Bose Centrepoint Surround Sound premium 10-speaker system

