2017 Chrysler 300
300S Alloy Edition
Location
Amerikal Auto
3370 Wilkes Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A8
204-990-5659
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 161,000 KM
Vehicle Description
AMERIKAL AUTO 3160 WILKES AVENUE, WINNIPEG MANITOBA.
ALL PREMIUM PRE-OWNED VEHICLES.
PLEASE CALL THE NUMBER OR TEXT 2049905659 PRIOR TO COMING IN!
2017 CHRYSLER 300S AWD ALLOY EDITION FULLY LOADED 3.6L 6 CYLINDER 5 passenger with 161,000kms, automatic transmission, keyless entry, FACTORY COMMAND START, PUSH TO START. FRONT HEATED AND COOLED/VENTED/AC LEATHER SEATING, REAR HEATED SEATS, ACTIVE CRUISE, IN LANE ASSIST, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, HEATED STEARING WHEEL, POWER REAR SUN SHADE, BACK UP CAMERA, FRONT & REAR PARK SENSORS, GPS/NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BIG SCREEN, traction control, cruise control, power locks, power steering, power windows, AM/FM/CD/MP3/AUX/USB/DRIVE/BLUETOOTH player, CLEAN TITLE, COMES SAFETIED, AND WILL BE READY TO GO and much more! We at AMERIKAL AUTO are professional, and we offer a no-pressure, hassle free, and family-oriented environment. We are here to help you. Bank Financing Available! The price you see is the price you pay! Only $24,999 + taxes. Dealers permit #4780.
Every vehicle we have comes with a Manitoba Certified Safety Inspection, 1 YEAR/12-month warranty (engine, transmission, seals & gaskets, drive train, air conditioning, up to $5,000 per claim, and more.
