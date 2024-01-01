Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong><em><u>Dealer# 4660</u></em></strong></p><p><strong><em>SAFETIED</em></strong></p><p>Newly Arrived <em><strong>17 Chrysler Pacifica</strong></em> is available in the lot</p><p><em>Come down to our dealership  The Car Guy Inc at 2850 Dugald Road to check it out!!!</em></p><p><strong>This vehicle comes loaded with tons of features such as:</strong></p><ul><li>Engine: 3.6L V6 </li><li>6-Speed Automatic</li><li>Front Wheel Drive</li><li>Back up Camera</li><li>Cruise Control</li><li>4-Way Driver Seat and passenger seat -inc: Manual Recline</li><li>Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls</li><li>Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices</li><li>12V DC Power Outlets</li><li>Airbag Occupancy Sensor</li><li>Block Heater</li><li>and many more!!</li></ul><p><em>Contact us now @</em></p><p>Office # (204) 255-1297 </p><p>Toll Free # 1-866-439-2295 </p><p>Direct Sales # (204) 881-5932 </p><p>Email: sales@winnipegcarguy.ca </p><p>Address: <em>2850 Dugald Road.</em></p><p>   Hours: <em>10AM -6PM Monday to Friday</em></p><p><em>               10-5 on Saturdays!</em></p>

2017 Chrysler Pacifica

192,751 KM

Details Description Features

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Chrysler Pacifica

4dr Wgn LX

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chrysler Pacifica

4dr Wgn LX

Location

The Car Guy Inc

2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5

204-255-1297

  1. 1704841195
  2. 1704841195
  3. 1704841196
  4. 1704841196
  5. 1704841196
  6. 1704841195
  7. 1704841195
  8. 1704841196
  9. 1704841195
  10. 1704841195
  11. 1704841196
  12. 1704841196
  13. 1704841196
  14. 1704841195
  15. 1704841195
  16. 1704841195
  17. 1704841195
  18. 1704841195
  19. 1704841195
  20. 1704841195
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
192,751KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RC1CG9HR833360

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # HR833360
  • Mileage 192,751 KM

Vehicle Description

Dealer# 4660

SAFETIED

Newly Arrived 17 Chrysler Pacifica is available in the lot

Come down to our dealership  "The Car Guy Inc" at 2850 Dugald Road to check it out!!!

This vehicle comes loaded with tons of features such as:

  • Engine: 3.6L V6 
  • 6-Speed Automatic
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Back up Camera
  • Cruise Control
  • 4-Way Driver Seat and passenger seat -inc: Manual Recline
  • Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls
  • Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices
  • 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Block Heater
  • and many more!!

Contact us now @

Office # (204) 255-1297 

Toll Free # 1-866-439-2295 

Direct Sales # (204) 881-5932 

Email: sales@winnipegcarguy.ca 

Address: 2850 Dugald Road.

   Hours: 10AM -6PM Monday to Friday

               10-5 on Saturdays!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Keyless Start

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From The Car Guy Inc

Used 2018 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4DR LS W/1LS for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2018 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4DR LS W/1LS 203,003 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn 1.6L LT w/1SH for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2018 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn 1.6L LT w/1SH 210,560 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Dodge Charger SXT RWD for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2019 Dodge Charger SXT RWD 213,300 KM $18,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email The Car Guy Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Car Guy Inc

The Car Guy Inc

2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5

Call Dealer

204-255-XXXX

(click to show)

204-255-1297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

The Car Guy Inc

204-255-1297

Contact Seller
2017 Chrysler Pacifica