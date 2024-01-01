$20,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Chrysler Pacifica
4dr Wgn LX
2017 Chrysler Pacifica
4dr Wgn LX
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # HR833360
- Mileage 192,751 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer# 4660
SAFETIED
Newly Arrived 17 Chrysler Pacifica is available in the lot
Come down to our dealership "The Car Guy Inc" at 2850 Dugald Road to check it out!!!
This vehicle comes loaded with tons of features such as:
- Engine: 3.6L V6
- 6-Speed Automatic
- Front Wheel Drive
- Back up Camera
- Cruise Control
- 4-Way Driver Seat and passenger seat -inc: Manual Recline
- Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls
- Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices
- 12V DC Power Outlets
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Block Heater
- and many more!!
Contact us now @
Office # (204) 255-1297
Toll Free # 1-866-439-2295
Direct Sales # (204) 881-5932
Email: sales@winnipegcarguy.ca
Address: 2850 Dugald Road.
Hours: 10AM -6PM Monday to Friday
10-5 on Saturdays!
