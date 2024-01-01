$19,998+ tax & licensing
2017 Dodge Journey
SXT Local | Low KMS | NAV
Location
Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3
204-774-4444
Used
72,356KM
VIN 3C4PDCCG3HT543810
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 72,356 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer permit #5686
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
TOURING SUSPENSION
Engine Oil Cooler
160 Amp Alternator
Stainless steel exhaust
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Flex Fuel Vehicle
3.16 Axle Ratio
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
77 L Fuel Tank
525CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: 2,270 kgs (5,005 lbs)
Transmission w/AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
455.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Exterior
Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Tip Start
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Bright dual exhaust tips
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
LED brakelights
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels
Auto/Stick Automatic Transmission
Dodge Performance Body Colour Fascias
Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Interior
Cargo Net
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
Illuminated Front Cupholder
4.3" Touchscreen
Instrument Panel Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Digital/Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror, 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Safety
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Media / Nav / Comm
6 Speakers
graphic equalizer
Integrated roof antenna
Additional Features
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3
