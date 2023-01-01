$17,900+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Escape
4WD 4dr SE
Location
Northstar Motors Inc
1250 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2W 3S9
204-586-8335
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$17,900
+ taxes & licensing
166,485KM
Used
VIN 1FMCU9GD3HUE57836
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bronze
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 2634
- Mileage 166,485 KM
Vehicle Description
Fresh Inventory ! Clean Saskatchewan All Wheel Drive SUV with no rust, Nice colors and lots of high value options including heated seats, navigation and back up camera. Will be sold safety certified and fully serviced.
Extended Warranty available. Call or ask for details.
Dealer Permit #1363 All advertized prices are subject to applicable taxes. Bank and In-house financing available. Call for details 204-586-8335 or view at Northstar Motors 1250 Main St Winnipeg. Proudly serving Manitoba for over 30 years!
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Convenience
Cup Holder
Additional Features
Cloth Interior
Entertainment System
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag
Rear Windows Wiper
Email Northstar Motors Inc
Call Dealer
204-586-XXXX(click to show)
