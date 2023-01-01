Menu
<p>Fresh Inventory ! Clean Saskatchewan All Wheel Drive SUV with no rust, Nice colors and lots of high value options including heated seats, navigation and back up camera.  Will be sold safety certified and fully serviced.</p> <p> </p> <p>Extended Warranty available. Call or ask for details.</p>

2017 Ford Escape

166,485 KM

Details Description Features

2017 Ford Escape

4WD 4dr SE

2017 Ford Escape

4WD 4dr SE

Location

Northstar Motors Inc

1250 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2W 3S9

204-586-8335

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

166,485KM
Used
VIN 1FMCU9GD3HUE57836

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bronze
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 2634
  • Mileage 166,485 KM

Vehicle Description

Fresh Inventory ! Clean Saskatchewan All Wheel Drive SUV with no rust, Nice colors and lots of high value options including heated seats, navigation and back up camera.  Will be sold safety certified and fully serviced.


 


Extended Warranty available. Call or ask for details.


Dealer Permit #1363 All advertized prices are subject to applicable taxes. Bank and In-house financing available.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Entertainment System
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag
Rear Windows Wiper

