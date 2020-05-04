Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Ford Explorer

XLT Leather! Low Kilometers!

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Explorer

XLT Leather! Low Kilometers!

Location

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

888-439-1968

  1. 4960431
  2. 4960431
  3. 4960431
  4. 4960431
  5. 4960431
  6. 4960431
  7. 4960431
  8. 4960431
  9. 4960431
  10. 4960431
  11. 4960431
  12. 4960431
  13. 4960431
  14. 4960431
  15. 4960431
  16. 4960431
  17. 4960431
  18. 4960431
  19. 4960431
  20. 4960431
  21. 4960431
  22. 4960431
  23. 4960431
  24. 4960431
  25. 4960431
Contact Seller

$34,898

+ taxes & licensing

  • 28,965KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4960431
  • Stock #: F35D1B
  • VIN: 1FM5K8D83HGD72624
Exterior Colour
Silver
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

Local Trade In! Has all the features you would hope for in a luxury SAV! Leather! Navigation! Sunroof! This one has it all!

Buy from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:

- Factory Certified Technicians
- Certifiable Vehicles
- 21 Loaner Vehicles

Birchwood BMW is proud of its long-standing relationship with BMW Canada and to have the opportunity to represent BMW's impressive line-up of premium luxury automobiles in Winnipeg since 1988. At Birchwood BMW, we constantly strive to provide the best service and experience for every customer. Our team includes Sales Consultants with expert knowledge of our luxury product and BMW Certified Technicians who undergo extensive factory training. All of our staff at Birchwood BMW are here to ensure you find your dream BMW and that your BMW performs at the optimal level. In our opinion, you and your vehicle deserve no less.

Before you find them on our lot, every pre-owned BMW undergoes a uniquely rigorous inspection by our highly skilled BMW Certified Technicians and a detailed physical reconditioning treatment to ensure sheer driving pleasure.

. Call us today at 204-452-7799.

Our friendly and knowledgeable staff will answer any questions you may have. Free CarProof provided with every vehicle. Come down for a test drive today! Visit us at Unit 45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba or call us at 204-452-7799. Open 24/7 at birchwoodbmw.ca

**While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Birchwood BMW.

#28

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood BMW

2017 Toyota Corolla ...
 30,811 KM
$16,487 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Edge SEL
 73,693 KM
$21,599 + tax & lic
2018 BMW X1 xDrive28...
 42,123 KM
$32,899 + tax & lic
Birchwood BMW

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

888-439-XXXX

(click to show)

888-439-1968

Send A Message