2017 Ford Transit Connect

Location
Silverline Motors
1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3
204-509-0008
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Frozen White
- Interior Colour Charcoal Black
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 293,989 KM
Vehicle Description
***COMING SOON! WHITE FORD TRANSIT CONNECT CARGO VAN! 4 CYL AUTO, CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, ALARM, KEYLESS ENTRY, AM FM, PREMIUM DIVIDER INSTALLED, SHELVING AND STORAGE RACKS INCLUDED, ONBOARD AIR COMPRESSOR INCLUDED, DUAL SLIDING SIDE DOORS, REAR CARGO DOORS, WILL GO HOME WITH A FRESH SAFETY, 2 KEYS, ENGINE OIL AND FILTER CHANGE!
INSTALLED FEATURES: Front air conditioning, Front air conditioning zones: single, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front, Antenna type: mast, Auxiliary audio input: jack, In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc, Radio: AM/FM, Total speakers: 2, ABS: 4-wheel, Braking assist, Front brake diameter: 12.6, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Power brakes, Rear brake diameter: 11.0, Rear brake type: disc, Door trim: cloth, Floor mat material: carpet, Floor material: cargo area rubber/vinyl / carpet, Floor mats: front, Interior accents: chrome, Shift knob trim: urethane, Steering wheel trim: alloy / urethane, Assist handle: front, Capless fuel filler system, Cargo area light, Center console: front console with armrest and storage, Cruise control, Cupholders: front, Multi-function remote: keyless entry, One-touch windows: 1, Overhead console: front, Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area / 12V front, Power steering, Reading lights: front, Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic, Steering wheel mounted controls: cruise control / multi-function, Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks / door pockets, Vanity mirrors: dual, Axle ratio: 3.21, Battery: maintenance-free, Battery rating: 590 CCA, Battery saver, Body side moldings: black, Door handle color: black, Front bumper color: body-color, Grille color: black / black surround, Headlight bezel color: black, Mirror color: black, Rear bumper color: black, Rear trunk/liftgate: barn, Side door type: dual manual sliding, Window trim: black, Infotainment screen size: 4.2 in., Clock, Digital odometer, Fuel economy display: MPG / range, Gauge: tachometer, Instrument cluster screen size: 3.5 in., Multi-function display, Trip odometer, Warnings and reminders: low fuel level / maintenance due, Front fog lights, Headlights: halogen, Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power, Side mirrors: heated, OEM roof height: undefined, Programmable safety key, Front seatbelts: 3-point, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Seatbelt warning sensor: front, Driver seat manual adjustments: height / lumbar / reclining / 6, Front headrests: adjustable / 2, Front seat type: bucket, Passenger seat folding: folds flat, Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining / 4, Upholstery: cloth, Anti-theft system: vehicle immobilizer, Power door locks, Hill holder control, Roll stability control, Stability control, Traction control, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar, Front struts: MacPherson, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: lower control arms, Rear shock type: gas, Rear spring type: coil, Rear suspension classification: semi-independent, Rear suspension type: torsion beam, Spare tire mount location: underbody, Spare tire size: full-size, Spare wheel type: steel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Tire type: all season, Wheel covers: full, Wheels: steel, Front wipers: variable intermittent, Power windows: front
