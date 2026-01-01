$37,995+ taxes & licensing
2017 GMC Sierra 1500
Denali
2017 GMC Sierra 1500
Denali
Location
Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick
2400 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
877-884-1415
$37,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # T26420A
- Mileage 102,540 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali is a full-size pickup that blends strong performance with upscale comfort, featuring a powerful 6.2-liter V8 engine, an 8-speed automatic transmission, and a towing capacity of up to about 9,400 pounds. It stands out for its luxury-oriented interior, offering heated and ventilated leather seats, a Bose premium sound system, and an IntelliLink infotainment system with navigation, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. The Denali trim also includes advanced technology and safety features such as Magnetic Ride Control, parking sensors, and driver-assist systems, giving it a refined ride and modern convenience.
Vehicle Features
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Interior
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Exterior
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