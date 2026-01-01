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The 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali is a full-size pickup that blends strong performance with upscale comfort, featuring a powerful 6.2-liter V8 engine, an 8-speed automatic transmission, and a towing capacity of up to about 9,400 pounds. It stands out for its luxury-oriented interior, offering heated and ventilated leather seats, a Bose premium sound system, and an IntelliLink infotainment system with navigation, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. The Denali trim also includes advanced technology and safety features such as Magnetic Ride Control, parking sensors, and driver-assist systems, giving it a refined ride and modern convenience.

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

102,540 KM

Details Description Features

$37,995

+ taxes & licensing
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2017 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali

Watch This Vehicle
13993734

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali

Location

Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

2400 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

877-884-1415

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Contact Seller

$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
102,540KM
VIN 3GTU2PEJ9HG486112

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # T26420A
  • Mileage 102,540 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali is a full-size pickup that blends strong performance with upscale comfort, featuring a powerful 6.2-liter V8 engine, an 8-speed automatic transmission, and a towing capacity of up to about 9,400 pounds. It stands out for its luxury-oriented interior, offering heated and ventilated leather seats, a Bose premium sound system, and an IntelliLink infotainment system with navigation, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. The Denali trim also includes advanced technology and safety features such as Magnetic Ride Control, parking sensors, and driver-assist systems, giving it a refined ride and modern convenience.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Running Boards/Side Steps

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
MP3 Capability
Active suspension
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
ENGINE 6.2L ECOTEC3 V8 with Active Fuel Management Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction (420 hp [313 kW] @ 5600 rpm 460 lb-ft of torque [624 Nm] @ 4100 rpm)
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

2400 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

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877-884-XXXX

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877-884-1415

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$37,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

877-884-1415

2017 GMC Sierra 1500