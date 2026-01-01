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<p>Super Clean 2017 GMC Sierra 4 wheel drive, Ready for Work or Recreation, air conditioned with power heated seat, Remote start, 110volt power points power windows & locks, Bluetooth, Center arm rest Console, Flip up rear seats Safetied and Serviced ready to go. Regularly serviced and Drives very well because of it!<span style=mso-spacerun: yes;>  </span>Carfax report available on our website. <span style=mso-spacerun: yes;> </span>Economical to own & operate.<span style=mso-spacerun: yes;>  </span>Priced Right at Only $22,950. plus taxes. Call today to set up an appointment to view and test drive. Westside Sales Ltd.<span style=mso-spacerun: yes;>  </span>1461 Waverley Street 204 488 3793. All vehicles safety certified and serviced. Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... theres a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location.<span style=mso-spacerun: yes;>    </span>See our other great deals at WWW.Westsidesales.CA Apply for financing on our website.<span style=mso-spacerun: yes;>  </span>Check us out on facebook and instagram @westsidesale<span style=mso-spacerun: yes;>   </span>DP#9491</p>

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

180,650 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

Watch This Vehicle
14171755

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

Location

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

204-488-3793

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

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Used
180,650KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GTV2MEC4HZ110423

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 11271.0
  • Mileage 180,650 KM

Vehicle Description

Super Clean 2017 GMC Sierra 4 wheel drive, Ready for Work or Recreation, air conditioned with power heated seat, Remote start, 110volt power points power windows & locks, Bluetooth, Center arm rest Console, Flip up rear seats Safetied and Serviced ready to go. Regularly serviced and Drives very well because of it!  Carfax report available on our website.  Economical to own & operate.  Priced Right at Only $22,950. plus taxes. Call today to set up an appointment to view and test drive. Westside Sales Ltd.  1461 Waverley Street 204 488 3793. All vehicles safety certified and serviced. Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... there's a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location.    See our other great deals at WWW.Westsidesales.CA Apply for financing on our website.  Check us out on facebook and instagram @westsidesale   DP#9491

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Westside Sales

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

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204-488-3793

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Westside Sales

204-488-3793

2017 GMC Sierra 1500