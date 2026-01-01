$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2017 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE
2017 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE
Location
Westside Sales
1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7
204-488-3793
Certified
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 11271.0
- Mileage 180,650 KM
Vehicle Description
Super Clean 2017 GMC Sierra 4 wheel drive, Ready for Work or Recreation, air conditioned with power heated seat, Remote start, 110volt power points power windows & locks, Bluetooth, Center arm rest Console, Flip up rear seats Safetied and Serviced ready to go. Regularly serviced and Drives very well because of it! Carfax report available on our website. Economical to own & operate. Priced Right at Only $22,950. plus taxes. Call today to set up an appointment to view and test drive. Westside Sales Ltd. 1461 Waverley Street 204 488 3793. All vehicles safety certified and serviced. Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... there's a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location. See our other great deals at WWW.Westsidesales.CA Apply for financing on our website. Check us out on facebook and instagram @westsidesale DP#9491
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204-488-3793