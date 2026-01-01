$15,950+ taxes & licensing
2017 Honda Civic
LX
Location
Westside Sales
1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7
204-488-3793
Certified
$15,950
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ingot Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 174,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Honda Civic LX, Economical yet powerful, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Blue Tooth, Back Up Camera, Cruise Control, Power windows, locks, mirrors are just some of the features, Bright Silver Exterior with a charcoal cloth interior, Just serviced and safetied,. There are No major accidents and clean title. Very Affordably Priced at only $15,950.. plus taxes. Call today to set up an appointment to view and test drive. As part of our full disclosure policy a Carfax report comes with every vehicle. Westside Sales Ltd. 1461 Waverley Street 204 488 3793. All vehicles safety certified and serviced, Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... there's a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location. See our other great deals at WWW.Westsidesales.CA Apply DP# 9491
204-488-3793