2017 Honda Civic LX, Economical yet powerful, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Blue Tooth, Back Up Camera, Cruise Control, Power windows, locks, mirrors are just some of the features, Bright Silver Exterior  with a charcoal cloth interior, Just serviced and safetied,. There are No major accidents and clean title.  Very Affordably Priced at only $15,950.. plus taxes. Call today to set up an appointment to view and test drive. As part of our full disclosure policy a Carfax report comes with every vehicle.  Westside Sales Ltd.  1461 Waverley Street 204 488 3793. All vehicles safety certified and serviced,  Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... theres a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location.    See our other great deals at WWW.Westsidesales.CA Apply DP# 9491

2017 Honda Civic

174,000 KM

$15,950

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Honda Civic

LX

13471765

2017 Honda Civic

LX

Location

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

204-488-3793

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,950

+ taxes & licensing

Used
174,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFC2F51HH000887

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ingot Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 174,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Honda Civic LX, Economical yet powerful, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Blue Tooth, Back Up Camera, Cruise Control, Power windows, locks, mirrors are just some of the features, Bright Silver Exterior  with a charcoal cloth interior, Just serviced and safetied,. There are No major accidents and clean title.  Very Affordably Priced at only $15,950.. plus taxes. Call today to set up an appointment to view and test drive. As part of our full disclosure policy a Carfax report comes with every vehicle.  Westside Sales Ltd.  1461 Waverley Street 204 488 3793. All vehicles safety certified and serviced,  Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... there's a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location.    See our other great deals at WWW.Westsidesales.CA Apply DP# 9491

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Westside Sales

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

204-488-3793

$15,950

+ taxes & licensing>

Westside Sales

204-488-3793

2017 Honda Civic