2017 Honda Ridgeline
SPORT
2017 Honda Ridgeline
SPORT
Location
Ride Time
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8
204-272-6161
$33,500
+ taxes & licensing
93,836KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5FPYK3F17HB504953
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black[Crystal Black Pearl]
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24118
- Mileage 93,836 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
