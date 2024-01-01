Menu
2017 Honda Ridgeline

93,836 KM

Details

$33,500

+ tax & licensing
Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

93,836KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5FPYK3F17HB504953

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black[Crystal Black Pearl]
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24118
  • Mileage 93,836 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2017 Honda Ridgeline