$19,399+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$19,399
+ taxes & licensing
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
2017 Hyundai Accent
2017 Hyundai Accent
SE
Location
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4
$19,399
+ taxes & licensing
96,797KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9631657
- Stock #: 1291
- VIN: kmhct4ae3hu295620
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 96,797 KM
Vehicle Description
FRESH ON THE LOT!
WE HAVE A LOW KM 2017 HYUNDAI ACCENT SE WITH A ECONOMICAL 1.6L FOUR CYLINDER ENGINE. BRAND NEW TIRES. COMES WITH A CLEAN CAR FAX. NO PREVIOUS ACCIDENTS. INCLUDES HEATED DRIVER AND PASSENGER SEATS. SUNROOF. AND MUCH MORE!
IF YOU HAVE ANY INTEREST PLEASE TOUCH BASE WITH US HERE AT PLATINUM AUTO SALES. WE ARE LOOKING FORWARD TO CONNECTING WITH YOU!
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Heated Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
SiriusXM Radio
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top