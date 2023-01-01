Menu
2017 Hyundai Accent

96,797 KM

Details Description Features

$19,399

+ tax & licensing
$19,399

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

2017 Hyundai Accent

2017 Hyundai Accent

SE

2017 Hyundai Accent

SE

Location

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

$19,399

+ taxes & licensing

96,797KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9631657
  • Stock #: 1291
  • VIN: kmhct4ae3hu295620

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 96,797 KM

Vehicle Description

FRESH ON THE LOT!

 

WE HAVE A LOW KM 2017 HYUNDAI ACCENT SE WITH A ECONOMICAL 1.6L FOUR CYLINDER ENGINE. BRAND NEW TIRES. COMES WITH A CLEAN CAR FAX. NO PREVIOUS ACCIDENTS. INCLUDES HEATED DRIVER AND PASSENGER SEATS. SUNROOF. AND MUCH MORE!

IF YOU HAVE ANY INTEREST PLEASE TOUCH BASE WITH US HERE AT PLATINUM AUTO SALES. WE ARE LOOKING FORWARD TO CONNECTING WITH YOU!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Heated Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
SiriusXM Radio
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
