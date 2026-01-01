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Experience is Everything at Birchwood Honda Regent. Visit us today at 1401 Regent Ave add see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating. Why buy from Birchwood Honda Regent? We are a verifiable priced dealer Full tank of gas with purchase All vehicles come with a free CARFAX vehicle report Call us at 204-661-6644 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive! Dealer Permit # 9743 Dealer permit #9387

2017 Hyundai Elantra

89,152 KM

Details Description Features

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing
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2017 Hyundai Elantra

GL Low Kms | Perfect 1st Car!

Watch This Vehicle
14341985

2017 Hyundai Elantra

GL Low Kms | Perfect 1st Car!

Location

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

  1. 14341985
  2. 14341985
  3. 14341985
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$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
89,152KM
VIN KMHD84LF1HU132136

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Iron Gray Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 89,152 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience is Everything at Birchwood Honda Regent. Visit us today at 1401 Regent Ave add see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating.

Why buy from Birchwood Honda Regent?
We are a verifiable priced dealer
Full tank of gas with purchase
All vehicles come with a free CARFAX vehicle report

Call us at 204-661-6644 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Dealer Permit # 9743
Dealer permit #9387

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Manual air conditioning
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Smart Device Integration
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel

Safety

Driver Knee Airbag
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Blind Spot
Rear Collision Warning

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Tires: P205/55R16 All-Season
Wheels: 16" x 6.5"J Aluminum-Alloy
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/OD & SHIFTRONIC -inc: manual shift mode and lock-up torque converter

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manually adjustable driver seat
6-way manually adjustable front passenger seat
driver's and passenger's seat height adjuster (pump device) and front passenger seatback pocket

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Birchwood Honda on Regent

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

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204-661-XXXX

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204-661-6644

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$13,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Honda on Regent

204-661-6644

2017 Hyundai Elantra