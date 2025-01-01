Menu
Account
Sign In
Trade-in guarantee. We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours! Why buy from Birchwood Honda West? All our pre-owned vehicles come with: *Free CARFAX vehicle report *Full tank of gas *Full clean and detail Experience Honda and book your appointment today at 204-888-2277. Dealer Permit #5266 Dealer permit #5266

2017 Infiniti QX60

145,377 KM

Details Description Features

$21,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Infiniti QX60

AWD 4dr New Tires

Watch This Vehicle
12521752

2017 Infiniti QX60

AWD 4dr New Tires

Location

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-2277

  1. 12521752.730755022?w=160&h=120&q=80&oid=14935
  2. 12521752
Contact Seller

$21,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
145,377KM
VIN 5N1DL0MM0HC521764

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Majestic White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Graphite
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 145,377 KM

Vehicle Description

Trade-in guarantee. We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours!

Why buy from Birchwood Honda West? All our pre-owned vehicles come with:
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Full clean and detail

Experience Honda and book your appointment today at 204-888-2277.

Dealer Permit #5266
Dealer permit #5266

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Perimeter Alarm
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Front fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Tires: P235/65R18 T-Rated AS
Manual-Leveling Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Mechanical

Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: manual shift mode
Class III Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Curtain 1st
Manual Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Manual Recline
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler
Fixed 50-50 Bench Leather 3rd Row Seat Front

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Honda West

Used 2021 Honda CR-V Touring/Black Edition Locally Owned for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Honda CR-V Touring/Black Edition Locally Owned 96,497 KM $33,610 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Jeep Gladiator Willys Low KM's for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2023 Jeep Gladiator Willys Low KM's 11,358 KM $51,599 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Nissan Micra S Low KM's! | New Tires for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2019 Nissan Micra S Low KM's! | New Tires 67,596 KM $15,544 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Honda West

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Honda West

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

Call Dealer

204-888-XXXX

(click to show)

204-888-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,998

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda West

204-888-2277

2017 Infiniti QX60