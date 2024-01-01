$18,500+ tax & licensing
2017 Kia Sorento
LX
Location
Ride Time
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8
204-272-6161
$18,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray[Graphite]
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24017
- Mileage 171,803 KM
Vehicle Description
Hi Friend, Welcome to Ride Time's Unflation Event! As we begin this new year, we're thrilled to share the success we achieved last December a remarkable year-over-year increase in sales. This milestone has enabled us to maintain an aggressive purchasing strategy, ensuring that this January, we can offer you incredible deals that are a step ahead of other dealers who are still dealing with high-priced, old inventory from last year's market conditions. A Selection That Sets Us Apart: Our proactive approach means our inventory is more diverse and value-packed than ever. With 80-120 high-quality, hand-selected vehicles consistently in stock, and the majority priced under $30,000, your perfect car awaits, whether for your daily commute or weekend adventures. Market-Savvy Pricing for You: Thanks to our strong sales performance in December, weve adjusted our prices to reflect the current market, ensuring you get the best deal possible during our Unflation Event. While others are stuck with last year's pricing, we're moving forward with offers that truly reflect todays market values. Exceptional Financing Options: Leveraging our December success, we've negotiated special financing terms for you, including our exciting No Payments For 90 Days OAC offer. We also provide access to some of the most competitive rates available, making it easier and more affordable for you to drive away in your dream car now. Your Trust, Our Quality: Each vehicle in our inventory has passed a Manitoba Safety Inspection and comes with a comprehensive CarFax report. Dont forget about our Oil 4 Life Program, offering you potential annual savings. Always at Your Service: Have questions or eager to explore our inventory? Text us 24/7 at 204-400-1965. You can also browse our selection online atfast.ridetime.ca. For a more personal experience, visit us at our lot or connect with us directly athttps://m.me/ridetime. Seize the Opportunity: Our Unflation Event is a direct result of our successful December sales. We're excited to pass on the savings to you with outstanding offers and flexible financing options. Ride Time is committed to providing you with an unparalleled car-buying experience. Join us at the Unflation Event and drive into 2024 with great value and an excellent new vehicle! The Ride Time Team (DLR 4080)
