Menu
Account
Sign In
Looking for a luxurious driving experience without the high price tag? All our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the trusted experts. No money down or trade-in required to purchase at this price. Have a trade? Birchwood Lexus can pay you top dollar for your vehicle - trades of all makes and models are welcome. * Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C * Flexible financing available on most years, makes, and models. Configure and customize your purchase online at www.birchwoodlexus.ca or call us today. Local Phone: 204-25-LEXUS (53987) Toll free Phone: 844-57-LEXUS (53987) Dealer Permit #5499 Dealer permit #5499

2017 Lexus ES 300

49,819 KM

Details Description Features

$33,781

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Lexus ES 300

h 4DR SDN

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Lexus ES 300

h 4DR SDN

Location

Birchwood Lexus

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-255-3987

  1. 11250086
  2. 11250086
  3. 11250086
Contact Seller

$33,781

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
49,819KM
Used
VIN JTHBW1GG2H2132398

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Eminent White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 49,819 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a luxurious driving experience without the high price tag?

All our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the trusted experts.

No money down or trade-in required to purchase at this price.

Have a trade? Birchwood Lexus can pay you top dollar for your vehicle - trades of all makes and models are welcome.

* Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C * Flexible financing available on most years, makes, and models. Configure and customize your purchase online at www.birchwoodlexus.ca or call us today.

Local Phone: 204-25-LEXUS (53987)
Toll free Phone: 844-57-LEXUS (53987)

Dealer Permit #5499
Dealer permit #5499

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Front-wheel drive
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
3.54 Axle Ratio
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
65 L Fuel Tank
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hybrid Electric Motor
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Strut Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT)
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler
Nickel Metal Hydride Traction Battery
Engine: 2.5L I-4 DOHC 16-Valve -inc: Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence electronically driven on intake cam (VVT-iE), Super Ultra Low Emissions Vehicle (SULEV), Lexus hybrid drive and EV mode

Exterior

Fog Lights
Body-coloured door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Wheels: 17" Aluminum Alloy
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Tires: P215/55R17 AS
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents w/Locks
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Safety

First Aid Kit
Back-Up Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Forward Collision Mitigation
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Intuitive Park Assist Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Collision Mitigation-Front

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Cargo Net
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Dual covered visor vanity mirrors
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Passenger visor vanity mirror
Rear cupholder
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Bench Front Facing Rear Seat
Delay Off Interior Lighting
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Distance Pacing
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Passenger Seat
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Piano Black/Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Media / Nav / Comm

digital signal processor
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Audio Theft Deterrent
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System

Additional Features

A/C w/3 Zone Auto Temp Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Lexus

Used 2021 Lexus RX 350 for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Lexus RX 350 61,000 KM $51,098 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Lexus NX 300 Luxury | Local | Low KMs | for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2020 Lexus NX 300 Luxury | Local | Low KMs | 35,440 KM $38,881 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Lexus RX 350 AWD 4dr Luxury | Local | Moonroof for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2016 Lexus RX 350 AWD 4dr Luxury | Local | Moonroof 139,119 KM $28,481 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Lexus

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Lexus

Birchwood Lexus

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

Call Dealer

204-255-XXXX

(click to show)

204-255-3987

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$33,781

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Lexus

204-255-3987

Contact Seller
2017 Lexus ES 300