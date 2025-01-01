$23,842+ taxes & licensing
2017 Lincoln MKC
Reserve Accident Free | Local | AWD
Location
Winnipeg Jaguar
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
204-452-8030
$23,842
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ingot Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 74,372 KM
Vehicle Description
Winter is creeping in...heated front seats, heated steering wheel, factory remote start all ready! Navigation to find a beach somewhere!
Discover luxury and performance in this 2017 Lincoln MKC Reserve AWD. With its sleek Ingot Silver Metallic exterior and powerful 2.3L engine, this SUV offers a perfect blend of style and capability.
Key Features:
- Accident-free history for peace of mind
- All-Wheel Drive for enhanced traction and control
- Power Liftgate for convenient cargo access
- Blind Spot Detection for added safety
- Navigation system for effortless journeys
- Heated seats and steering wheel for ultimate comfort
- Remote Start for your convenience
Experience the Lincoln difference today. Reserve your test drive, start your purchase journey online, or contact us with any questions.
Exterior profile pictures are stock and may not represent the actual vehicle, the remaining pictures are actual!
Experience luxury at an accessible price with our selection of pre-owned vehicles at Jaguar Winnipeg.
Every car is meticulously inspected by our skilled technicians. Trust in our expertise for your next purchase.
No down payment or trade-in required to get this price. Have a vehicle to trade? We'll offer you top dollar, regardless of make or model.
*Financing rates advertised are O.A.C. *Flexible financing available for a variety of makes and models.
Dealer Permit #0112
Phone: 204-452-8030
Website: winnipegjaguar.com
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Exterior
Mechanical
204-452-8030