Winter is creeping in...heated front seats, heated steering wheel, factory remote start all ready! Navigation to find a beach somewhere! Discover luxury and performance in this 2017 Lincoln MKC Reserve AWD. With its sleek Ingot Silver Metallic exterior and powerful 2.3L engine, this SUV offers a perfect blend of style and capability. Key Features: - Accident-free history for peace of mind - All-Wheel Drive for enhanced traction and control - Power Liftgate for convenient cargo access - Blind Spot Detection for added safety - Navigation system for effortless journeys - Heated seats and steering wheel for ultimate comfort - Remote Start for your convenience Experience the Lincoln difference today. Reserve your test drive, start your purchase journey online, or contact us with any questions. Our team at Jaguar Winnipeg is ready to assist you in finding your perfect luxury SUV. Exterior profile pictures are stock and may not represent the actual vehicle, the remaining pictures are actual! Experience luxury at an accessible price with our selection of pre-owned vehicles at Jaguar Winnipeg. Every car is meticulously inspected by our skilled technicians. Trust in our expertise for your next purchase. No down payment or trade-in required to get this price. Have a vehicle to trade? Well offer you top dollar, regardless of make or model. *Financing rates advertised are O.A.C. *Flexible financing available for a variety of makes and models.

2017 Lincoln MKC

74,372 KM

$23,842

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Lincoln MKC

Reserve Accident Free | Local | AWD

2017 Lincoln MKC

Reserve Accident Free | Local | AWD

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

$23,842

+ taxes & licensing

Used
74,372KM
VIN 5LMTJ3DH0HUL15745

  • Exterior Colour Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 74,372 KM

Winter is creeping in...heated front seats, heated steering wheel, factory remote start all ready! Navigation to find a beach somewhere!
Discover luxury and performance in this 2017 Lincoln MKC Reserve AWD. With its sleek Ingot Silver Metallic exterior and powerful 2.3L engine, this SUV offers a perfect blend of style and capability.

Key Features:
- Accident-free history for peace of mind
- All-Wheel Drive for enhanced traction and control
- Power Liftgate for convenient cargo access
- Blind Spot Detection for added safety
- Navigation system for effortless journeys
- Heated seats and steering wheel for ultimate comfort
- Remote Start for your convenience

Experience the Lincoln difference today. Reserve your test drive, start your purchase journey online, or contact us with any questions. Our team at Jaguar Winnipeg is ready to assist you in finding your perfect luxury SUV.
Exterior profile pictures are stock and may not represent the actual vehicle, the remaining pictures are actual!

Experience luxury at an accessible price with our selection of pre-owned vehicles at Jaguar Winnipeg.

Every car is meticulously inspected by our skilled technicians. Trust in our expertise for your next purchase.

No down payment or trade-in required to get this price. Have a vehicle to trade? We'll offer you top dollar, regardless of make or model.

*Financing rates advertised are O.A.C. *Flexible financing available for a variety of makes and models.

Schedule your visit or call for an exclusive experience:

Phone: 204-452-8030
Website: winnipegjaguar.com

Dealer Permit #0112
Dealer Permit #0112

Back-Up Camera

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away

Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access

Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

$23,842

+ taxes & licensing>

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

2017 Lincoln MKC