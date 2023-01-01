Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Mitsubishi RVR

0 KM

Details Description Features

$17,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$17,950

+ taxes & licensing

Westside Sales

204-488-3793

Contact Seller
2017 Mitsubishi RVR

2017 Mitsubishi RVR

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Mitsubishi RVR

Location

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

204-488-3793

  1. 1685979687
  2. 1685979690
  3. 1685979687
  4. 1685979690
  5. 1685979690
  6. 1685979688
  7. 1685979689
  8. 1685979689
  9. 1685979690
  10. 1685979687
  11. 1685979686
  12. 1685979687
  13. 1685979684
  14. 1685979690
  15. 1685979689
  16. 1685979690
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,950

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10030758
  • Stock #: 10635.0
  • VIN: JA4AJ4AW2HZ605814

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bronze
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 10635.0
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Like New SUV!   Remote Start, ,Blue Tooth, Rear view camera, heated seats, Brand new tires on factory  Alloy Wheels,  Cruise control, Power group, A/C,  and so much more to mention. Safety Certified and routine servicing have just been completed. Drives beautifully, No Major accidents, Carfax report available.  Reasonably Priced at $17,950. plus taxes. Call today to set up an appointment to view and test drive.

Our no pressure sales staff would be happy to look after you.  So Why Buy at Westside Sales Ltd. ????   * 37 years in business with the same ownership   * All vehicles are freshly safety certified and serviced, licensed technician on staff   * The industry leading carproof history report comes with all of our vehicles.  * Our No Gimmick Pricing! ....just how we've always done business     * Westside Sales is not your standard used car dealership it is a dealership with standards.     While there are other dealership options we look forward to the opportunity to earn you as a customer. Come find out for yourself....  Westside Sales Ltd is located at 1461 Waverley Street between Chevrier and McGillivary. Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... there's a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location.    Come check out other great deals at WWW.WESTSIDESALES.CA  Apply for financing on our website.  Check us out on facebook and instagram @westsidesale   DP#9491.

 

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Westside Sales

2009 Kia Rondo LX
 99,000 KM
$8,950 + tax & lic
2012 Dodge Journey SXT
 137,000 KM
$12,950 + tax & lic
2017 GMC Savana RWD ...
 135,000 KM
$34,950 + tax & lic

Email Westside Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Westside Sales

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

Call Dealer

204-488-XXXX

(click to show)

204-488-3793

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory