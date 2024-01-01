$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Mitsubishi RVR
SE Limited Edition
Location
Ride Time
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8
204-272-6161
105,160KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JA4AJ4AU7HZ602244
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver[Cool Silver]
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24031A
- Mileage 105,160 KM
2017 Mitsubishi RVR