2017 Nissan Rogue

$28,711 + taxes & licensing 25,921 KM Used

Listing ID: 9973058

9973058 Stock #: F53MW9

F53MW9 VIN: 5N1AT2MV6HC844272

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gun Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 25,921 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electronic Transfer Case 110 amp alternator Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Battery w/Run Down Protection Engine: 2.5L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder 5.694 Axle Ratio 55 L Fuel Tank Transmission: Xtronic CVT w/Sport Mode Switch -inc: automatic shifter manual mode GVWR: 2,089 kgs (4,605 lbs) Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Exterior Fog Lights CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS Variable Intermittent Wipers SPLASH GUARDS Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Black grille w/chrome surround LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Wheels w/Silver Accents Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Roof Rack Rails Only Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Wheels: 19" Aluminum Alloy Tires: P225/60R19 AS Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Interior Immobilizer Compass Driver Information Centre PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Front Cupholder Air filtration Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning 3 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Full Carpet Floor Covering Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Seats w/Leatherette Back Material Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets NissanConnect Selective Service Internet Access Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Memory Settings Include Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents 40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft Passenger Seat Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance NissanConnect w/Navigation -inc: mobile apps, 7" colour touch-screen display, Nissan navigation system w/voice guidance, Nissan voice recognition for navigation and audio, SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link (weather, fuel prices, movie listings, st... Quick Comfort Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way power driver adjustable seat w/power lumbar support, 4-way power front passenger seat and memory driver seat Safety Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Front Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Right Side Camera Left Side Camera Around View Monitor w/Moving Object Detection Back-Up Camera Forward Emergency Braking (FEB) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot Aerial View Camera System Collision Mitigation-Front Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Additional Features Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Curtain 1st 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front And Rear Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

