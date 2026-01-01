$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2017 RAM 3500
Laramie 6.7L Cummins MINT LIFTED BC IMPORTED
2017 RAM 3500
Laramie 6.7L Cummins MINT LIFTED BC IMPORTED
Location
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
240 Transport Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 2Z2
204-688-1001
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 122,318 KM
Vehicle Description
Some trucks are built to work. Others are built to make a statement.
This 2017 RAM 3500 Laramie does both.
Finished in Black and sitting on an aggressive lifted stance, this BC-imported Cummins combines heavy-duty capability with premium Laramie comfort. With only 122,318 KM, this truck has been exceptionally well cared for and is loaded with the upgrades buyers are searching for.PERFORMANCE & CAPABILITY
✔ 6.7L Cummins Turbo Diesel
✔ Automatic Transmission
✔ Electronic 4WD
✔ Lifted Suspension System
✔ FOX Performance Shocks
✔ Exhaust Brake
✔ Trailer Brake Controller
✔ Heavy-Duty Towing Capability
✔ 20" Moto Metal Wheels
✔ 35" Toyo Open Country C/T Tires
✔ Wide-Body Fender Flares
✔ Side Steps
✔ Tinted Windows
✔ Custom Mud Flaps
✔ Blacked-Out Exterior Styling
✔ Leather Seating
✔ Heated Front Seats
✔ Heated Steering Wheel
✔ Power Front Seats
✔ Power Sunroof
✔ Remote Start
✔ Push Button Start
✔ Backup Camera
✔ Touchscreen Infotainment System
✔ Bluetooth Connectivity
✔ Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
✔ Premium Audio System
✔ Power Sliding Rear Window
✅ Only 122,318 KM
✅ BC Imported Truck
✅ Lifted with FOX Suspension Components
✅ 20" Moto Metals Wrapped in 35" Toyo Open Country Tires
✅ Clean Carfax Available
✅ Excellent Condition Inside & Out
✅ Turn-Key Ready
Whether you're towing, hauling, or simply looking for a sharp Cummins that stands out from the crowd, this RAM 3500 delivers the perfect balance of power, comfort, and presence.DON'T MISS THIS ONE.
Low-kilometer Cummins trucks in this condition are becoming increasingly difficult to find—especially loaded Laramie models with tasteful upgrades and a clean appearance.
📍 Platinum Auto Sales
📞 Call or Text Today
💰 Financing Available
🔄 Trades Welcome
STOCK # 1690 | DEALER # 4744
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
Email Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
Call Dealer
204-688-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
204-688-1001