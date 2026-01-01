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<h1>🔥 2017 RAM 3500 LARAMIE CREW CAB 4X4 🔥</h1><h2>6.7L CUMMINS TURBO DIESEL • BC IMPORT • ONLY 122,318 KM</h2><p class=isSelectedEnd>Some trucks are built to work. Others are built to make a statement.</p><p class=isSelectedEnd>This 2017 RAM 3500 Laramie does both.</p><p class=isSelectedEnd>Finished in Black and sitting on an aggressive lifted stance, this BC-imported Cummins combines heavy-duty capability with premium Laramie comfort. With only 122,318 KM, this truck has been exceptionally well cared for and is loaded with the upgrades buyers are searching for.</p><h3>PERFORMANCE & CAPABILITY</h3><p class=isSelectedEnd>✔ 6.7L Cummins Turbo Diesel<br>✔ Automatic Transmission<br>✔ Electronic 4WD<br>✔ Lifted Suspension System<br>✔ FOX Performance Shocks<br>✔ Exhaust Brake<br>✔ Trailer Brake Controller<br>✔ Heavy-Duty Towing Capability</p><h3>CUSTOM UPGRADES</h3><p class=isSelectedEnd>✔ 20 Moto Metal Wheels<br>✔ 35 Toyo Open Country C/T Tires<br>✔ Wide-Body Fender Flares<br>✔ Side Steps<br>✔ Tinted Windows<br>✔ Custom Mud Flaps<br>✔ Blacked-Out Exterior Styling</p><h3>LARAMIE PACKAGE</h3><p class=isSelectedEnd>✔ Leather Seating<br>✔ Heated Front Seats<br>✔ Heated Steering Wheel<br>✔ Power Front Seats<br>✔ Power Sunroof<br>✔ Remote Start<br>✔ Push Button Start<br>✔ Backup Camera<br>✔ Touchscreen Infotainment System<br>✔ Bluetooth Connectivity<br>✔ Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control<br>✔ Premium Audio System<br>✔ Power Sliding Rear Window</p><h3>THE HIGHLIGHTS</h3><p class=isSelectedEnd>✅ Only 122,318 KM<br>✅ BC Imported Truck<br>✅ Lifted with FOX Suspension Components<br>✅ 20 Moto Metals Wrapped in 35 Toyo Open Country Tires<br>✅ Clean Carfax Available<br>✅ Excellent Condition Inside & Out<br>✅ Turn-Key Ready</p><p class=isSelectedEnd>Whether youre towing, hauling, or simply looking for a sharp Cummins that stands out from the crowd, this RAM 3500 delivers the perfect balance of power, comfort, and presence.</p><h3>DONT MISS THIS ONE.</h3><p class=isSelectedEnd>Low-kilometer Cummins trucks in this condition are becoming increasingly difficult to find—especially loaded Laramie models with tasteful upgrades and a clean appearance.</p><p>📍 Platinum Auto Sales<br>📞 Call or Text Today<br>💰 Financing Available<br>🔄 Trades Welcome</p><p>STOCK # 1690 | DEALER # 4744</p>

2017 RAM 3500

122,318 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2017 RAM 3500

Laramie 6.7L Cummins MINT LIFTED BC IMPORTED

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14182372

2017 RAM 3500

Laramie 6.7L Cummins MINT LIFTED BC IMPORTED

Location

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

240 Transport Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 2Z2

204-688-1001

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Contact Seller

$CALL

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Used
122,318KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C63R3EL5HG649699

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 122,318 KM

Vehicle Description

🔥 2017 RAM 3500 LARAMIE CREW CAB 4X4 🔥6.7L CUMMINS TURBO DIESEL • BC IMPORT • ONLY 122,318 KM

Some trucks are built to work. Others are built to make a statement.

This 2017 RAM 3500 Laramie does both.

Finished in Black and sitting on an aggressive lifted stance, this BC-imported Cummins combines heavy-duty capability with premium Laramie comfort. With only 122,318 KM, this truck has been exceptionally well cared for and is loaded with the upgrades buyers are searching for.

PERFORMANCE & CAPABILITY

✔ 6.7L Cummins Turbo Diesel
✔ Automatic Transmission
✔ Electronic 4WD
✔ Lifted Suspension System
✔ FOX Performance Shocks
✔ Exhaust Brake
✔ Trailer Brake Controller
✔ Heavy-Duty Towing Capability

CUSTOM UPGRADES

✔ 20" Moto Metal Wheels
✔ 35" Toyo Open Country C/T Tires
✔ Wide-Body Fender Flares
✔ Side Steps
✔ Tinted Windows
✔ Custom Mud Flaps
✔ Blacked-Out Exterior Styling

LARAMIE PACKAGE

✔ Leather Seating
✔ Heated Front Seats
✔ Heated Steering Wheel
✔ Power Front Seats
✔ Power Sunroof
✔ Remote Start
✔ Push Button Start
✔ Backup Camera
✔ Touchscreen Infotainment System
✔ Bluetooth Connectivity
✔ Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
✔ Premium Audio System
✔ Power Sliding Rear Window

THE HIGHLIGHTS

✅ Only 122,318 KM
✅ BC Imported Truck
✅ Lifted with FOX Suspension Components
✅ 20" Moto Metals Wrapped in 35" Toyo Open Country Tires
✅ Clean Carfax Available
✅ Excellent Condition Inside & Out
✅ Turn-Key Ready

Whether you're towing, hauling, or simply looking for a sharp Cummins that stands out from the crowd, this RAM 3500 delivers the perfect balance of power, comfort, and presence.

DON'T MISS THIS ONE.

Low-kilometer Cummins trucks in this condition are becoming increasingly difficult to find—especially loaded Laramie models with tasteful upgrades and a clean appearance.

📍 Platinum Auto Sales
📞 Call or Text Today
💰 Financing Available
🔄 Trades Welcome

STOCK # 1690 | DEALER # 4744

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

240 Transport Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 2Z2

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204-688-XXXX

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204-688-1001

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Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

204-688-1001

2017 RAM 3500