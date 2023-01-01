Menu
2017 Subaru Impreza

65,813 KM

$25,488

+ tax & licensing
West Coast Auto & RV

204-831-5005

2017 Subaru Impreza

2585 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

65,813KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9557101
  • Stock #: WC22247
  • VIN: 4S3GTAW60H3704877

  • Exterior Colour CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 65,813 KM

2585 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

