2017 Subaru Impreza

$25,488 + taxes & licensing 6 5 , 8 1 3 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9557101

9557101 Stock #: WC22247

WC22247 VIN: 4S3GTAW60H3704877

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 65,813 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.