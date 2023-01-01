Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Acura RDX

52,807 KM

Details Description Features

$32,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$32,998

+ taxes & licensing

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

204-452-0756

Contact Seller
2018 Acura RDX

2018 Acura RDX

Tech Leather | Navigation

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Acura RDX

Tech Leather | Navigation

Location

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-0756

  1. 9546991
  2. 9546991
  3. 9546991
  4. 9546991
  5. 9546991
  6. 9546991
  7. 9546991
  8. 9546991
  9. 9546991
  10. 9546991
  11. 9546991
  12. 9546991
  13. 9546991
  14. 9546991
  15. 9546991
  16. 9546991
  17. 9546991
  18. 9546991
  19. 9546991
  20. 9546991
  21. 9546991
  22. 9546991
  23. 9546991
  24. 9546991
  25. 9546991
Contact Seller

$32,998

+ taxes & licensing

52,807KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9546991
  • Stock #: F4X2BA
  • VIN: 5J8TB4H5XJL804161

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4X2BA
  • Mileage 52,807 KM

Vehicle Description

At Volvo Cars Winnipeg we strive to give you a seamless experience. Whether you are purchasing a new or pre-owned vehicle or servicing with us experience is everything. With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have! Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.
Dealer permit #5564

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
130 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
4.25 Axle Ratio
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
60 L Fuel Tank
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: sequential SportShift paddle-shifters and Grade Logic Control
72-Amp/Hr 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
Engine: 3.5L V6 SOHC 24V i-VTEC
GVWR: 2,260 kgs (4,982 lbs.)
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
tilt steering
Compass
rear window defogger
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Universal Garage Door Opener
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
Front air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Smart Device Integration
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Distance Pacing
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Voice Activated Multi Zone Auto-Climate Control Air Conditioning w/Gps Linked
AcuraLink Assist Tracker System
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Heated Front Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustment driver's seat w/lumbar support and 2-position memory and 8-way power adjustment passenger's seat
Analog Appearance
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Forward Collision Mitigation and Rear Cross Traffic Monitor
Blind Spot Information System Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Power Mirrors
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Auto On/Off Headlamps
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Temporary spare tire
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Tires: P235/60R18 102V AS
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Automatic Transmission
Sunroof
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Bluetooth
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Acuralink Real-Time Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Anti-Starter
Power Folding Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
6 spd automatic transmission
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Volvo Cars Winnipeg

2019 Volvo XC90 Insc...
 68,153 KM
$52,879 + tax & lic
2022 Volvo XC60 Mome...
 6,974 KM
$56,879 + tax & lic
2019 Volvo XC90 Mome...
 58,188 KM
$49,879 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Volvo Cars Winnipeg

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

Call Dealer

204-452-XXXX

(click to show)

204-452-0756

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory