2018 Acura RDX

$32,998 + taxes & licensing 5 2 , 8 0 7 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9546991

9546991 Stock #: F4X2BA

F4X2BA VIN: 5J8TB4H5XJL804161

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4X2BA

Mileage 52,807 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering All Wheel Drive Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs 130 amp alternator Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs 4.25 Axle Ratio Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust 60 L Fuel Tank Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: sequential SportShift paddle-shifters and Grade Logic Control 72-Amp/Hr 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery Engine: 3.5L V6 SOHC 24V i-VTEC GVWR: 2,260 kgs (4,982 lbs.) Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Immobilizer tilt steering Compass rear window defogger Navigation System Rear View Camera Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Universal Garage Door Opener PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat 8-Way Driver Seat 8-Way Passenger Seat Smart Device Integration Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Distance Pacing Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Voice Activated Multi Zone Auto-Climate Control Air Conditioning w/Gps Linked AcuraLink Assist Tracker System Leather Gear Shifter Material Heated Front Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustment driver's seat w/lumbar support and 2-position memory and 8-way power adjustment passenger's seat Analog Appearance Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Forward Collision Mitigation and Rear Cross Traffic Monitor Blind Spot Information System Blind Spot Collision Mitigation-Front Power Options Power Mirrors Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights tinted windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Auto On/Off Headlamps SPLASH GUARDS Body-coloured door handles Temporary spare tire Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Tires: P235/60R18 102V AS Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Powertrain Automatic Transmission Windows Sunroof Convenience Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Integrated roof antenna Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Audio Theft Deterrent Acuralink Real-Time Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Additional Features Anti-Starter Power Folding Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals 6 spd automatic transmission Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.