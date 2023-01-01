2018 Acura RDX

At Volvo Cars Winnipeg we strive to give you a seamless experience. Whether you are purchasing a new or pre-owned vehicle or servicing with us experience is everything. With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have! Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.
Dealer permit #5564
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
130 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
4.25 Axle Ratio
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
60 L Fuel Tank
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: sequential SportShift paddle-shifters and Grade Logic Control
72-Amp/Hr 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
Engine: 3.5L V6 SOHC 24V i-VTEC
GVWR: 2,260 kgs (4,982 lbs.)
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
tilt steering
Compass
rear window defogger
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Universal Garage Door Opener
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
Front air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination