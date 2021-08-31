2018 Audi Q3

$36,997 + taxes & licensing 1 7 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7795365

7795365 Stock #: 25196

25196 VIN: WA1ECCFSXJR035482

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 25196

Mileage 17,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Interior Cruise Control Exterior Rear Window Wiper Mechanical All Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Satellite Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.