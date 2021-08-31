Menu
2018 Audi Q3

17,000 KM

$36,997

+ tax & licensing
Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

204-895-3777

Premium* AWD/Reverse Camera/Heated Seats/SXM

Premium* AWD/Reverse Camera/Heated Seats/SXM

Location

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

204-895-3777

17,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7795365
  • Stock #: 25196
  • VIN: WA1ECCFSXJR035482

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 17,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAVE $1000 ******See how to qualify for an additional $1000 OFF our posted price with dealer arranged financing OAC. * CLEAN CARFAX, ONLY ONE PREVIOUS OWNER * 4WD, REVERSE CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, SATELLITE RADIO ** PLEASE NOTE - IF YOU ARE EMAILING FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, SUCH AS A CARFAX, ADDITIONAL INFORMATION OR TO CONFIRM OPTIONS . WE ADVISE OUR CUSTOMERS TO PLEASE CHECK THEIR EMAIL SPAM/JUNK MAIL FOLDER ** LUXURY, CONVENIENCE and COMFORT checks all the boxes in this ''BEAUTIFUL'' 2018 Audi Q3 Premium! To name a few of the great options includes 4WD, REVERSE CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, SATELLITE RADIO and so much more. Call us today! Auto Gallery of Winnipeg deals with all major banks and credit institutions, to find our clients the best possible interest rate. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, Auto Gallery of Winnipeg is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau. We are the 13 time winner of the Consumer's Choice Award and 12 time winner of the Top Choice Award and DealerRater's Dealer of the year for pre-owned vehicle dealership! We have the largest selection of premium low kilometre vehicles in Manitoba! No payments for 6 months available, OAC. WE APPROVE ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT! Notes: PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. Plus GST & PST. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg. Dealer permit #9470

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Steering
Cruise Control
Rear Window Wiper
All Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

204-895-3777

1-866-715-3215
