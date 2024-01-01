$14,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Cruze
4dr Sdn 1.6L LT w/1SH
2018 Chevrolet Cruze
4dr Sdn 1.6L LT w/1SH
Location
The Car Guy Inc
2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5
204-255-1297
Certified
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # J7137250
- Mileage 210,560 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer# 4660
*Clean Title* *Single Owner driven vehicle*
Comes Safetied
Fuel: Diesel
Affordable sedan with all the premium features along. The cabin has a handsome design, good noise isolation and quality soft-touch materials. Still has lot of life left in it.
Come down to our dealership "The Car Guy Inc" at 2850 Dugald Road to check it out!!!
Some of the premium features Includes:
- Engine, 1.6L Turbo Diesel DOHC 4-cylinder
- Remote Strat
- 6-speed automatic w/driver shift control
- Engine control, stop-start system
- Rear Vision Camera display
- Audio system, Chevrolet MyLink Radio with 7" diagonal colour touch-screen AM/FM stereo with seek-and-scan and digital clock, includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones; featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability for compatible phone
- Front wheel drive
- Sunroof
- Remote keyless entry system
- 6-speaker sound system
- Cruise Control
and many more…
Contact us now @
Office # (204) 255-1297
Direct Sales # (204) 881-5932
Toll Free # 1-866-439-2295
Email: sales@winnipegcarguy.ca
The Car Guy Inc.
We are open from 10-6 Monday to Friday 10-5 on Saturdays!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From The Car Guy Inc
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email The Car Guy Inc
The Car Guy Inc
Call Dealer
204-255-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
204-255-1297