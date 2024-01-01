Menu
<p><em><strong><u>Dealer# 4660</u></strong></em></p><p><strong>*Clean Title*   *Single Owner driven vehicle*</strong></p><p><strong>Comes Safetied</strong></p><p><strong>Fuel: Diesel </strong></p><p>Affordable sedan with all the premium features along. The cabin has a handsome design, good noise isolation and quality soft-touch materials. Still has lot of life left in it. </p><p><em>Come down to our dealership  <strong>The Car Guy Inc </strong>at<strong> <u>2850 Dugald Road</u></strong><u> </u>to check it out!!!</em></p><p><strong>Some of the premium features Includes: </strong></p><ul><li>Engine, 1.6L Turbo Diesel DOHC 4-cylinder</li><li>Remote Strat</li><li>6-speed automatic w/driver shift control</li><li>Engine control, stop-start system</li><li>Rear Vision Camera display</li><li>Audio system, Chevrolet MyLink Radio with 7 diagonal colour touch-screen AM/FM stereo with seek-and-scan and digital clock, includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones; featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability for compatible phone</li><li>Front wheel drive</li><li>Sunroof</li><li>Remote keyless entry system</li><li>6-speaker sound system</li><li>Cruise Control</li></ul><p>and many more…</p><p><strong>Contact us now @ </strong></p><p><strong>Office # </strong>(204) 255-1297     </p><p><strong>Direct Sales # </strong>(204) 881-5932 </p><p><strong>Toll Free #</strong> 1-866-439-2295 </p><p><strong>Email: </strong>sales@winnipegcarguy.ca </p><p>                                                                  <strong>The Car Guy Inc.</strong></p><p>                   We are open from 10-6 Monday to Friday 10-5 on Saturdays!</p>

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

210,560 KM

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn 1.6L LT w/1SH

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn 1.6L LT w/1SH

Location

The Car Guy Inc

2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5

204-255-1297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

210,560KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1BH5SE3J7137250

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # J7137250
  • Mileage 210,560 KM

Vehicle Description

Dealer# 4660

*Clean Title*   *Single Owner driven vehicle*

Comes Safetied

Fuel: Diesel 

Affordable sedan with all the premium features along. The cabin has a handsome design, good noise isolation and quality soft-touch materials. Still has lot of life left in it. 

Come down to our dealership  "The Car Guy Inc" at 2850 Dugald Road to check it out!!!

Some of the premium features Includes: 

  • Engine, 1.6L Turbo Diesel DOHC 4-cylinder
  • Remote Strat
  • 6-speed automatic w/driver shift control
  • Engine control, stop-start system
  • Rear Vision Camera display
  • Audio system, Chevrolet MyLink Radio with 7" diagonal colour touch-screen AM/FM stereo with seek-and-scan and digital clock, includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones; featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability for compatible phone
  • Front wheel drive
  • Sunroof
  • Remote keyless entry system
  • 6-speaker sound system
  • Cruise Control

and many more…

Contact us now @ 

Office # (204) 255-1297     

Direct Sales # (204) 881-5932 

Toll Free # 1-866-439-2295 

Email: sales@winnipegcarguy.ca 

                                                                  The Car Guy Inc.

                   We are open from 10-6 Monday to Friday 10-5 on Saturdays!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

The Car Guy Inc

The Car Guy Inc

2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5

204-255-XXXX

204-255-1297

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

The Car Guy Inc

204-255-1297

2018 Chevrolet Cruze