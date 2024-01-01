Menu
2018 Chevrolet Equinox

203,003 KM

Details Description Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Equinox

AWD 4DR LS W/1LS

Location

The Car Guy Inc

2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5

204-255-1297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

203,003KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2GNAXREV8J6192843

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # J6192843
  • Mileage 203,003 KM

Vehicle Description

Dealer# 4660

 

Fresh Safety

 

Excellent condition.

Beautifully detailed 2018 Chevrolet Equinox has just arrived on our lot and is available now! The drivetrain on this 1.5L paired with an AWD drivetrain great for these winter and great on gas. 

 

Come down to our dealership "The Car Guy Inc" at 2850 Dugald Road to check it out!!!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5

204-255-1297

2018 Chevrolet Equinox