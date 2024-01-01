Menu
Why is our price so aggressive? Yes, we are! we are BBC, best buy Canada!<br><br> McWilliam auto is a changer of todays car market, the one number, no Hassey price, makes buyers get the best price no matter whether you know or dont know todays market. Yes, you heard it right, One price is the best price.<br><br> Premium warranties and onsite finance are available here to improve your buying experience.DEALER PERMIT #4611<br><br> Call today: 204-560-1234<br><br> Visit us TODAY at 155 Mcphillips St, Winnipeg, MB <br><br> Website: www.mcwiliamauto.ca<br><br> Email: winnipegcar@gmail.com<br><br> Click here for finance:<br><br> https://www.mcwilliamauto.ca/car-loan-application/<br><br> IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER : <br><br> This vehicle is a used vehicle, all the features and information may not be accurate from the descriptions above, please check the actual vehicle for the actual information. <br><br>

2018 Ford EcoSport

123,000 KM

Details Description

$14,980

+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford EcoSport

S FWD SPORT

2018 Ford EcoSport

S FWD SPORT

Location

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

204-298-8938

$14,980

+ taxes & licensing

Used
123,000KM
VIN MAJ3P1RE7JC193816

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 3959
  • Mileage 123,000 KM

Vehicle Description

McWilliam Auto

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

204-298-8938

204-298-8938

$14,980

+ taxes & licensing

204-298-8938

204-298-8938

2018 Ford EcoSport