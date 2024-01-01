$23,000+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Escape
SE
Location
Ride Time
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8
204-272-6161
$23,000
+ taxes & licensing
85,022KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9GD2JUB00413
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black[Shadow Black]
- Interior Colour Medium Light Stone
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24215
- Mileage 85,022 KM
Ride Time
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8
