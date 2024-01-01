Menu
2018 Ford Escape

85,022 KM

$23,000

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Ford Escape

SE

2018 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

$23,000

+ taxes & licensing

85,022KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9GD2JUB00413

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black[Shadow Black]
  • Interior Colour Medium Light Stone
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24215
  • Mileage 85,022 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Ride Time

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

$23,000

+ taxes & licensing

Ride Time

204-272-6161

2018 Ford Escape