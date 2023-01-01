Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford Escape

60,712 KM

Details Description Features

$29,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$29,499

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Escape

2018 Ford Escape

Titanium Local Vehicle | Vista Roof | Sync Connect

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford Escape

Titanium Local Vehicle | Vista Roof | Sync Connect

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

  1. 9529996
  2. 9529996
  3. 9529996
Contact Seller
Sale

$29,499

+ taxes & licensing

60,712KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9529996
  • Stock #: F4WMEH
  • VIN: 1FMCU9J94JUD24383

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Charcoal Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4WMEH
  • Mileage 60,712 KM

Vehicle Description

Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
What is Market Value Pricing? Market Value Pricing provides the most competitive prices on all our Pre-Owned vehicles, all the time.
Technology Meets Common Sense = Pre-Owned Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 20,000 pre-owned websites every hour to ensure that every single customer receives real time Market Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell.

We dont play pricing Games = We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers.

Youll save Time & Money = For a complimentary Market Value Pricing Analysis on any pre-owned in stock vehicle just ask one of our Product Advisors.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We know that our customers do not want to purchase someone elses problem so a basic Motor Vehicle Inspection and a quick wash just isnt good enough. We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard.
Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Plus, lots more.
Still not convinced. Here are some of the extras you get from us:
- Lien Search
- Vehicle History Report
- Accident/Damage Report
- Stolen Vehicle Report
- Available Extended Warranties
- Relaxed "Low Pressure" Sales Experience
- Free Trade-In Appraisals
- Finance Pre-Approval Service
- Free Credit Report Review and Counseling
- On-Site Service Department
- Available Vehicle Protection Products
- Available Loan Protection Products
- Chartered Bank Financing
- Special Financing - Fresh Start Credit Recovery Program
- Member of the Better Business Bureau
- Member of the Used Car Dealers Association
- Pet Friendly Facility
Call us at 204-296-8868 or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!
Dealer permit #4454

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
3.07 Axle Ratio
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: 2,195 kgs (4,840 lbs)
Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
61.7 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 2.0L EcoBoost -inc: auto-start-stop technology
Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Laminated Glass
Roof Rack Rails Only
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Grey Bodyside Cladding and Grey Wheel Well Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Black Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Security System
Cruise Control
Compass
Navigation System
Universal Garage Door Opener
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Cargo shade
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
KEYPAD
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, 2nd Row Underseat Storage and Audio Media Storage
Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation System -inc: pinch-to-zoom capability, SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
SYNC Connect -inc: remote start, lock/unlock vehicle, schedule specific times to remotely start vehicle, locate parked vehicle, review approximate odometer reading and fuel level, Wi-Fi hotspot connects up to 10 devices, Note: SYNC Connect includes ser...
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Active Park Assist Automated Parking Sensors
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Remote Engine Start
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Real-Time Traffic Display
390w Regular Amplifier
Streaming Audio
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control
Air Conditioning-Front
Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Leather
SYNC Connect -inc: remote start
Wi-Fi hotspot connects up to 10 devices
locate parked vehicle
lock/unlock vehicle
review approximate odometer reading and fuel level
schedule specific times to remotely start vehicle
Note: SYNC Connect includes servic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Ford

2015 Ford F-150 Lari...
 83,958 KM
$36,750 + tax & lic
2020 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 74,172 KM
$41,990 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Escape SE ...
 146,772 KM
$22,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

Call Dealer

204-661-XXXX

(click to show)

204-661-9555

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory