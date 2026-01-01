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If youre looking for a capable, family-ready SUV with genuine local history and a bold Shadow Black exterior, this 2018 Ford Explorer XLT delivers exactly that. With 4WD, 7-passenger seating, and the XLT Appearance Package, its a well-equipped Explorer thats been kept close to home making it a smart, confident choice for families who need space, utility, and reliability. Key Highlights: - Local vehicle one less unknown when it comes to history and condition - 4WD with a 3.5L 6-cylinder engine and automatic transmission for confident year-round driving - 7-passenger seating with a fixed 60/40 split-bench 3rd row and fold-up rear seat for flexible cargo and passenger configurations - XLT Appearance Package adds a sharp, polished look to an already capable SUV - Day-Night auto-dimming rearview mirror for reduced glare and improved visibility - Remote keyless entry with content theft system for added peace of mind - Leather/metal-look steering wheel with manual tilt/telescoping column for a comfortable, adjustable driving position - Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors a small but practical detail for busy families At Birchwood Ford, were committed to making your next vehicle purchase straightforward and enjoyable. Whether youre ready to move forward or still exploring your options, were here to help. Reserve this Explorer online, start your purchase, or book a test drive today at www.birchwoodford.ca and experience the Birchwood difference for yourself. Dealer permit #4454

2018 Ford Explorer

142,885 KM

Details Description Features

$22,847

+ taxes & licensing
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2018 Ford Explorer

XLT 4WD | 7 Passenger | XLT Appearance Package | Local Vehicle

Watch This Vehicle
14301365

2018 Ford Explorer

XLT 4WD | 7 Passenger | XLT Appearance Package | Local Vehicle

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

  1. 14301365
  2. 14301365
Contact Seller
Sale

$22,847

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
142,885KM
VIN 1FM5K8D86JGA16593

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Shadow Black
  • Interior Colour Ebony Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 142,885 KM

Vehicle Description

If you're looking for a capable, family-ready SUV with genuine local history and a bold Shadow Black exterior, this 2018 Ford Explorer XLT delivers exactly that. With 4WD, 7-passenger seating, and the XLT Appearance Package, it's a well-equipped Explorer that's been kept close to home making it a smart, confident choice for families who need space, utility, and reliability.

Key Highlights:
- Local vehicle one less unknown when it comes to history and condition
- 4WD with a 3.5L 6-cylinder engine and automatic transmission for confident year-round driving
- 7-passenger seating with a fixed 60/40 split-bench 3rd row and fold-up rear seat for flexible cargo and passenger configurations
- XLT Appearance Package adds a sharp, polished look to an already capable SUV
- Day-Night auto-dimming rearview mirror for reduced glare and improved visibility
- Remote keyless entry with content theft system for added peace of mind
- Leather/metal-look steering wheel with manual tilt/telescoping column for a comfortable, adjustable driving position
- Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors a small but practical detail for busy families

At Birchwood Ford, we're committed to making your next vehicle purchase straightforward and enjoyable. Whether you're ready to move forward or still exploring your options, we're here to help. Reserve this Explorer online, start your purchase, or book a test drive today at www.birchwoodford.ca and experience the Birchwood difference for yourself.
Dealer permit #4454

Vehicle Features

Interior

60/40 split-folding rear seat w/trunk pass-thru
Dual covered visor vanity mirrors
Passenger visor vanity mirror
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Additional Features

Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front/Rear
Manual Fold Into Floor and 3 Fixed Head Restraints
Manual Recline

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

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204-661-XXXX

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204-661-9555

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$22,847

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

2018 Ford Explorer