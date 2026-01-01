$22,847+ taxes & licensing
2018 Ford Explorer
XLT 4WD | 7 Passenger | XLT Appearance Package | Local Vehicle
2018 Ford Explorer
XLT 4WD | 7 Passenger | XLT Appearance Package | Local Vehicle
Location
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-661-9555
$22,847
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Shadow Black
- Interior Colour Ebony Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 142,885 KM
Vehicle Description
If you're looking for a capable, family-ready SUV with genuine local history and a bold Shadow Black exterior, this 2018 Ford Explorer XLT delivers exactly that. With 4WD, 7-passenger seating, and the XLT Appearance Package, it's a well-equipped Explorer that's been kept close to home making it a smart, confident choice for families who need space, utility, and reliability.
Key Highlights:
- Local vehicle one less unknown when it comes to history and condition
- 4WD with a 3.5L 6-cylinder engine and automatic transmission for confident year-round driving
- 7-passenger seating with a fixed 60/40 split-bench 3rd row and fold-up rear seat for flexible cargo and passenger configurations
- XLT Appearance Package adds a sharp, polished look to an already capable SUV
- Day-Night auto-dimming rearview mirror for reduced glare and improved visibility
- Remote keyless entry with content theft system for added peace of mind
- Leather/metal-look steering wheel with manual tilt/telescoping column for a comfortable, adjustable driving position
- Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors a small but practical detail for busy families
At Birchwood Ford, we're committed to making your next vehicle purchase straightforward and enjoyable. Whether you're ready to move forward or still exploring your options, we're here to help. Reserve this Explorer online, start your purchase, or book a test drive today at www.birchwoodford.ca and experience the Birchwood difference for yourself.
Dealer permit #4454
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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204-661-9555