2018 Ford F-150

57,252 KM

Details Features

$28,995

+ tax & licensing
XL 4WD SUPERCAB 8' BOX

Location

The Car Guy Inc

2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5

204-255-1297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

57,252KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTEX1E59JKD26381

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 57,252 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

Tow Hooks

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5

204-255-1297

