$28,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford F-150
XL 4WD SUPERCAB 8' BOX
Location
The Car Guy Inc
2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5
204-255-1297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
57,252KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTEX1E59JKD26381
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 57,252 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
Tow Hooks
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
The Car Guy Inc
2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5
