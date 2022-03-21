2018 Ford Fusion

$28,997 + taxes & licensing 4 5 , 5 0 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8719256

8719256 Stock #: 25551

25551 VIN: 3FA6P0H90JR286397

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 45,509 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Sunroof Interior Cruise Control Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Satellite Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.