2018 Ford Fusion

45,509 KM

$28,997

+ tax & licensing
Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

204-895-3777

SE* Reverse Camera/Leather/Sunroof/Navigation

Location

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

204-895-3777

45,509KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8719256
  • Stock #: 25551
  • VIN: 3FA6P0H90JR286397

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 45,509 KM

Vehicle Description

SAVE $1000 ******See how to qualify for an additional $1000 OFF our posted price with dealer arranged financing OAC. * ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX * BLUETOOTH, REVERSE CAMERA, LEATHER INTERIOR, SUNROOF, SXM, REMOTE STARTER, NAVIGATION ** PLEASE NOTE - IF YOU ARE EMAILING FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, SUCH AS A CARFAX, ADDITIONAL INFORMATION OR TO CONFIRM OPTIONS . WE ADVISE OUR CUSTOMERS TO PLEASE CHECK THEIR EMAIL SPAM/JUNK MAIL FOLDER ** Come and see the COMPOSED, ELEGANT, SPACIOUS & COMFORTABLE 2018 Ford Fusion SE. Well equipped with BLUETOOTH, REVERSE CAMERA, LEATHER INTERIOR, NAVIGATION, REMOTE STARTER, air conditioning, automatic transmission, power locks, power windows and more! See us today! Auto Gallery of Winnipeg deals with all major banks and credit institutions, to find our clients the best possible interest rate. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, Auto Gallery of Winnipeg is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau. We are the 13 time winner of the Consumer's Choice Award and 12 time winner of the Top Choice Award and DealerRater's Dealer of the year for pre-owned vehicle dealership! We have the largest selection of premium low kilometre vehicles in Manitoba! No payments for 6 months available, OAC. WE APPROVE ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT! Notes: PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. Plus GST & PST. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg. Dealer permit #9470

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Sunroof
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Power Steering
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

204-895-XXXX

204-895-3777

