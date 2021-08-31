Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 GMC Sierra 2500

187,000 KM

Details Description Features

$39,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$39,900

+ taxes & licensing

Conquest Truck & Auto Sales

204-633-1135

Contact Seller
2018 GMC Sierra 2500

2018 GMC Sierra 2500

HD SLE 6.5 ft box

Watch This Vehicle

2018 GMC Sierra 2500

HD SLE 6.5 ft box

Location

Conquest Truck & Auto Sales

149 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7

204-633-1135

  1. 7600042
  2. 7600042
  3. 7600042
  4. 7600042
Contact Seller

$39,900

+ taxes & licensing

187,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7600042
  • VIN: 1GT22SEG4JZ300836

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 187,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Coming in soon just off lease 2018 GMC Sierra 2500 HD Double cab 4x4 6.5 ft box 6.0L v8 auto air tilt cruise pl pw pm alloys nice shape all highway km 187,000 km hard to find as these all go to USA priced at $39900 plus taxes Conquest Truck & Auto Sales 149 Oak Point Hwy Winnipeg 204 633-1135 or online at www.conquesttruck.ca DP0789

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
HID Headlights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Conquest Truck & Auto Sales

2017 Chevrolet Silve...
 169,000 KM
$37,900 + tax & lic
2018 GMC Sierra 2500...
 187,000 KM
$39,900 + tax & lic
2010 Ford E350 E 350...
 134,000 KM
$21,900 + tax & lic

Email Conquest Truck & Auto Sales

Conquest Truck & Auto Sales

Conquest Truck & Auto Sales

149 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7

Call Dealer

204-633-XXXX

(click to show)

204-633-1135

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory