Key Features - Remote Start - Heated Front Seats - Apple Carplay - Rear View Camera - Leather-wrapped steering wheel - Proximity key entry system with pushbutton start - Heated power door mirrors - Capeless fueling System Safety Features - 4-wheel Anti-lock Braking System - Brake Assist - Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD) - Hill Start Assist - LED daytime running lights - i-SRS airbag system (front) - Side curtain airbags with rollover sensor system - Childproof rear door locks Honda Sensing - Collision Mitigation Braking System - Forward Collision Warning (FCW) system - Lane Departure Warning (LDW) system - Road Departure Mitigation (RDM) system - HondaLink Assist Automatic Emergency Response System - Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Low-Speed Follow - Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) Trade-in guarantee. We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours! Why buy from Birchwood Honda West? All our pre-owned vehicles come with: *Free CARFAX vehicle report *Full tank of gas *Full clean and and detail Experience Honda and book your appointment today at 204-888-2277. Dealer Permit #5266 Dealer permit #5266

2018 Honda Civic

31,997 KM

$26,990

+ tax & licensing
2018 Honda Civic

SE Low KM's!

2018 Honda Civic

SE Low KM's!

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-2277

$26,990

+ taxes & licensing

31,997KM
Used
VIN 2HGFC2F67JH017367

  • Exterior Colour Aegean Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 31,997 KM

Key Features

- Remote Start
- Heated Front Seats
- Apple Carplay
- Rear View Camera
- Leather-wrapped steering wheel
- Proximity key entry system with pushbutton start
- Heated power door mirrors
- Capeless fueling System

Safety Features

- 4-wheel Anti-lock Braking System
- Brake Assist
- Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
- Hill Start Assist
- LED daytime running lights
- i-SRS airbag system (front)
- Side curtain airbags with rollover sensor system
- Childproof rear door locks

Honda Sensing

- Collision Mitigation Braking System
- Forward Collision Warning (FCW) system
- Lane Departure Warning (LDW) system
- Road Departure Mitigation (RDM) system
- HondaLink Assist Automatic Emergency Response System
- Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Low-Speed Follow
- Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS)
Trade-in guarantee. We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours!

Why buy from Birchwood Honda West? All our pre-owned vehicles come with:
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Full clean and and detail

Experience Honda and book your appointment today at 204-888-2277.

Dealer Permit #5266
Dealer permit #5266

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Transmission: Continuously Variable
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
46.9 L Fuel Tank
4.68 Axle Ratio
Engine: 2.0L I-4 DOHC 16-Valve i-VTEC

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Collision Mitigation Braking System
Emergency Sos
Collision Mitigation-Front

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Automatic Air Conditioning
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Apple CarPlay
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver 6-way manual adjustment and passenger 4-way manual adjustment
Passenger Seat
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance

Exterior

Body-coloured door handles
Front splash guards
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
Fixed interval wipers
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Grille w/Chrome Bar
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Tires: P215/55R16 93H AS
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

Window grid antenna
Bluetooth Streaming Audio
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
SMS text message function
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Radio Data System
Android Auto
HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface
Radio: 180-Watt AM/FM Audio System -inc: 8 speakers, MP3/Windows Media Audio playback capability, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface, Bluetooth streaming audio, 7" TFT colour display audio sys...

Additional Features

Speed-Sensitive Volume Control (SVC)
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Siri Eyes Free compatibility
MP3/Windows Media Audio playback capability
2 USB device connectors and wi-fi tethering
Radio: 180-Watt AM/FM Audio System -inc: 8 speakers
email function
7" TFT colour display audio system and driver information interface w/HondaLink

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Honda West

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-2277

$26,990

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda West

204-888-2277

2018 Honda Civic