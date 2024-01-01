$26,990+ tax & licensing
2018 Honda Civic
SE Low KM's!
Location
Birchwood Honda West
3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5
204-888-2277
$26,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Aegean Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 31,997 KM
Vehicle Description
Key Features
- Remote Start
- Heated Front Seats
- Apple Carplay
- Rear View Camera
- Leather-wrapped steering wheel
- Proximity key entry system with pushbutton start
- Heated power door mirrors
- Capeless fueling System
Safety Features
- 4-wheel Anti-lock Braking System
- Brake Assist
- Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
- Hill Start Assist
- LED daytime running lights
- i-SRS airbag system (front)
- Side curtain airbags with rollover sensor system
- Childproof rear door locks
Honda Sensing
- Collision Mitigation Braking System
- Forward Collision Warning (FCW) system
- Lane Departure Warning (LDW) system
- Road Departure Mitigation (RDM) system
- HondaLink Assist Automatic Emergency Response System
- Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Low-Speed Follow
- Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS)
Trade-in guarantee. We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours!
Why buy from Birchwood Honda West? All our pre-owned vehicles come with:
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Full clean and and detail
Experience Honda and book your appointment today at 204-888-2277.
Dealer permit #5266
