Menu
Account
Sign In
5 Years Tire & Rim Included! Trade-in guarantee. We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours! Why buy from Birchwood Honda West? All our pre-owned vehicles come with: *Free CARFAX vehicle report *Full tank of gas *Full clean and detail Experience Honda and book your appointment today at 204-888-2277. Dealer Permit #5266 Dealer permit #5266

2018 Honda Odyssey

168,026 KM

Details Description Features

$27,437

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Honda Odyssey

EX-L Navi | WOW 30 Dealer Service Records |

Watch This Vehicle
14013102

2018 Honda Odyssey

EX-L Navi | WOW 30 Dealer Service Records |

Location

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-2277

  1. 14013102
  2. 14013102
Contact Seller

$27,437

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
168,026KM
VIN 5FNRL6H69JB503474

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Obsidian Blue Pearl
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 168,026 KM

Vehicle Description

5 Years Tire & Rim Included!
Trade-in guarantee. We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours!

Why buy from Birchwood Honda West? All our pre-owned vehicles come with:
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Full clean and detail

Experience Honda and book your appointment today at 204-888-2277.

Dealer Permit #5266
Dealer permit #5266

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Emergency Sos Capability

Interior

Immobilizer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Smart Device Integration
Removable 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft and Magic Slide 2nd-Row Seats Side-To-Side Sliding

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Front fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Power Sliding Rear Doors
Tires: P235/60R18 103H AS
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic -inc: grade logic control and paddle shifters

Media / Nav / Comm

Wireless phone connectivity

Additional Features

Manual Fold Into Floor
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Curtain 1st
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Manual Recline
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Honda West

Used 2023 Honda Ridgeline Touring | Local One Owner | Cert | for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2023 Honda Ridgeline Touring | Local One Owner | Cert | 49,446 KM $46,164 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Honda CR-V LX | Local One Owner | Cert | for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Honda CR-V LX | Local One Owner | Cert | 73,553 KM $29,321 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Honda Odyssey EX-L Navi | WOW 30 Dealer Service Records | for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2018 Honda Odyssey EX-L Navi | WOW 30 Dealer Service Records | 168,026 KM $27,437 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Honda West

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Honda West

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

Call Dealer

204-888-XXXX

(click to show)

204-888-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,437

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Honda West

204-888-2277

2018 Honda Odyssey